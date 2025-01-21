America Overcomes Corrupt

Editorial: From the New Republic to local leftist sycophants at the failing Tulsa World, traditional media are showing deliberate ignorance in attacking President Donald J. Trump. Expected. They fail to note that disgraced-former-President Joe Biden, in his last few minutes, proved that the Democrat Party nationally and in each state (including Oklahoma) is a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO).
If Preemptive Pardons (which Biden swore he would never issue) don’t prove the point, ask yourself what was the product the Biden Family sold to “earn” their millions in wealth over decades? The answer is influence. No other product has been identified by the family. They were always that arragroant.
If you think that opening is too harsh, note that I did not identify specific illustrations of ignorance the hacks at the Tulsa World vomit in the name of “news.” Of course, their morally vacuous work is subtle. Ginnie Graham, Kevin Canfield, and Randy Krehbiel are skilled in their craft, but not demonstrated to be tethered tightly to truth.
Before criticism, I did personally first speak to Tulsa World Executive Editor Jason Collington about the newsroom’s orientation. (Read that piece here.) Relax dear readers, all the previous owners of the Tulsa World combined don’t have enough money to entice me to work in a hate filled train wreck environment of loony leftist hysteria.
Here is the good news: Donald J. Trump says what he will do and he does it – promises made, promises kept. You can follow his success as America begins it’s golden age at www.whitehouse.gov here.
Today, the opening video on the White House site is inspiring, but for your convenience, here are the actions your president took on his first day of his historic second term:
- GUARANTEEING THE STATES PROTECTION AGAINST INVASION Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Designating Cartels And Other Organizations As Foreign Terrorist Organizations And Specially Designated Global Terrorists Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Reforming The Federal Hiring Process And Restoring Merit To Government Service Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Establishing And Implementing The President’s “Department Of Government Efficiency”Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- America First Policy Directive To The Secretary Of State Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Protecting The United States From Foreign Terrorists And Other National Security And Public Safety Threats Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Protecting The American People Against Invasion Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Global Tax Deal (Global Tax Deal) Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Organization of the National Security Council and Subcommittees Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Reevaluating And Realigning United States Foreign Aid Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Temporary Withdrawal of All Areas on the Outer Continental Shelf from Offshore Wind Leasing and Review of the Federal Government’s Leasing and Permitting Practices for Wind Projects Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Declaring a National Energy Emergency Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Restoring Accountability for Career Senior Executives Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Restoring The Death Penalty And Protecting Public Safety Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Putting People Over Fish: Stopping Radical Environmentalism to Provide Water to Southern California Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Securing Our Borders Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Protecting The Meaning And Value Of American Citizenship Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Unleashing American Energy Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Clarifying The Military’s Role In Protecting The Territorial Integrity Of The United States Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- America First Trade Policy Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Memorandum to Resolve the Backlog of Security Clearances for Executive Office of the President Personnel Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Declaring A National Emergency At The Southern Border Of The United States Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Holding Former Government Officials Accountable For Election Interference And Improper Disclosure Of Sensitive Governmental Information Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Restoring Accountability To Policy-Influencing Positions Within the Federal Workforce Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Withdrawing The United States From The World Health Organization Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Application Of Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act To TikTok Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Granting Pardons And Commutation Of Sentences For Certain Offenses Relating To The Events At Or Near The United States Capitol On January 6, 2021Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Putting America First In International Environmental Agreements Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Delivering Emergency Price Relief for American Families and Defeating the Cost-of-Living Crisis Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Hiring Freeze Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Regulatory Freeze Pending Review Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Return to In-Person Work Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Ending The Weaponization Of The Federal Government Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Restoring Freedom Of Speech And Ending Federal Censorship Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- Initial Rescissions Of Harmful Executive Orders And Actions Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- The Inaugural Address Remarks January 20, 2025
- Flying The Flag Of The United States At Full-Staff On Inauguration Day Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- President Trump Designates Chairmen and Acting Chairmen Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- President Trump Announces Acting Cabinet and Cabinet-Level Positions Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- President Trump Announces Sub-Cabinet Appointments Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- President Trump Announces Cabinet and Cabinet Level Appointments Presidential Actions January 20, 2025
- President Trump’s America First Priorities Briefings & Statements January 20, 2025
We are going to have a great future America and, by the way, Oklahoma Natives know how to carry on even when accompaniment doesn’t arrive.