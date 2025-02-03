Mexico and U.S. Agree on Trade Talks

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum first announced on social media Monday morning, after a conversation with American President Donald J. Trump that the two agreed that Mexico will do more to combat drug trafficking into the U.S. by placing 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the border, and that the U.S. will step up efforts to block the flow of firearms into Mexico.

President Sheinbaum also said officials with the U.S. and Mexico were beginning talks on wider trade and security issues. Such talks could lead to winning public policies on both sides of the border.

President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum

President Trump in a White House Press release said, “I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States. These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country.”

“We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico. I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two Countries,” President Trump added.

President Trump is also scheduled to talk with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at 3 p.m. ET about the U.S. tariffs on Canada. Those tariffs are across-the-board and will affect products the United States imports from its northern neighbor including timber and dairy.

The Epoch Times is reporting that the prissy totalitarian soon to be former-Prime Minister Trudeau said, “Tariffs against Canada will put your jobs at risk, potentially shutting down American auto assembly plants and other manufacturing facilities. They will raise costs for you, including food at the grocery store and gas at the pump.”

Apparently PM Trudeau has been taking lessons from the ever-hysterical-Chuck Schumer on how to UN-tether from truth and reason.

President Trump on Truth Social wrote Sunday, “We pay hundreds of Billions of Dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada. Why? There is no reason. We don’t need anything they have.

“We have unlimited Energy, should make our own Cars, and have more Lumber than we can ever use,” he continued. “Without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country. Harsh but true! Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada — AND NO TARIFFS!”

The people of Canada could also use the protection of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights next time their loco socialists want to lockdown and destroy individual economy. See Canada Trucker’s Protest for more detail.