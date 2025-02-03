USAID Waste and Abuse Runs Deep

Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveiled plans to restructure and potentially abolish the U.S. Agency for International Development on Monday.

In a release late in the day, the White House documented why. For decades the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been unaccountable to taxpayers while it has funneled massive sums of money to often ridiculous – and in many cases, malicious – pet projects of entrenched bureaucrats with next-to-no oversight.

Here are a few examples of the waste and abuse:

The White House notes that the list goes much further over decades.

MSN reported that in a letter to senior lawmakers from both parties, Sec. Rubio cited USAID activities he described as “conflicting, overlapping and duplicative” with the State Department and noted “systems and processes [that] … often result in the discord of the foreign policy and foreign relations of the United States.”

“In consultation with Congress, USAID may move, reorganize, and integrate certain missions, bureaus, and offices into the Department of State, and the remainder of the agency may be abolished consistent with applicable law,” Rubio said in the notice.