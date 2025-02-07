Applauding Gov. Stitt’s Call for DOGE

Editorial: I applaud Governor Stitt’s call to start an Oklahoma Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in Oklahoma. It’s time to root out unnecessary and sloppy spending programs that have infected our state budget like a nasty virus. We must take the opportunity to eliminate support for wasteful green energy projects and reduce government appropriations to non-core services.

The groundwork for DOGE has already been laid, and we have the tools we need to finish the job.

First, State Auditor Cindy Byrd has performed several enlightening audits of state programs that need to be addressed. As the Secretary of Budget in 2020, I facilitated a Medicaid Eligibility Audit, which indicated that over $29 million per year is being paid to ineligible recipients for lack of income verification. In a 2024 audit, it was concluded that the Attorney General’s office, run by Big Government Genter Drummond (who just asked for a 90% budget increase), is simply lacking effective and efficient fiscal functions, per the report: “The Agency’s internal control system is not operating effectively in line with GAO Standards for Internal Control to ensure expenditures are independently reviewed and approved.”

Second, the Incentive Evaluation Commission has compiled numerous cost-benefit analyses with recommendations to eliminate, revise, and update multiple programs to save money and improve the programs that actually work. Senator Dave Rader, the Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, hasn’t received much help from legislative efforts to implement these money-saving recommendations.

Third, the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency has pointed out in some of their reports that state agencies could handle their accountability and transparency in a better fashion. Their report on the State Department of Education, for example, provides suggestions for better implementation of new programs to avoid significant financial distribution mistakes that have been made recently. It’s high time we use these reports to save taxpayers money. Hundreds of millions of dollars are being wasted on programs that don’t work, on hyper-expensive green energy projects that take land away from Oklahomans, and on special interest programs for greedy corporate interests. Let’s take a hammer to the status quo boulders of government and use the savings to lower taxes and implement better pay for teachers and sheriffs