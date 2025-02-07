Detail on USAID Slush

A previous version of this story published on Substack here.

Although there have been howls of outrage throughout both Corporate (State-sponsored) Media [including the Tulsa World] and across DC Deep Staters and their surrogates, President Donald J. Trump, DOGE and Elon Musk appear to have kicked a key hornets nest. The buzzing is deafening, and it is clearly high time to get out a big can of whoop ass Wasp Spray. Former President Kennedy must be rolling in his grave. Maybe Elon Musk and RFK jr. can find common ground for coordinating to apply the necessary extermination.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is (was) an independent agency of the United States government. Current indications are that it may be the first agency defunded by the new Trump administration, in part consequent to investigations by the DOGE initiative (Department of Government Efficiency). The agency defines (or defined) its mission as “We partner to end extreme poverty and promote resilient, democratic societies while advancing our security and prosperity.”

Historically, the chain of command for USAID does not follow the military chain of command but rather is structured within the executive branch of the U.S. government. USAID operates under the President’s guidance and is directly overseen by the Secretary of State with support from the National Security Council. The President has ultimate authority and responsibility, followed by the Secretary of State, overseeing USAID’s operations and policy guidance. So while USAID is historically separate from the State Department, both ultimately separately report to the Secretary of State.

With a budget of over $50 billion, USAID is one of the largest official aid agencies in the world and accounts for more than half of all U.S. foreign assistance – the highest in the world in absolute dollar terms. USAID has missions in over 100 countries, primarily in Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe

USAID is a CIA Surrogate

A former USAID director, John Gilligan, admitted that USAID was “infiltrated from top to bottom with CIA people.” Gilligan explained that “the idea was to plant operatives in every kind of activity we had overseas; government, volunteer, religious, every kind.” Given that USAID is widely believed and reported to be infiltrated by CIA personnel, and to function essentially as an arm of the CIA, it is ironic that USAID was established by President John F. Kennedy on November 3, 1961, through the signing of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961. Kennedy aimed to create a more efficient way to counter Soviet influence abroad through foreign assistance, seeing the State Department as too bureaucratic to accomplish this task efficiently.

When American humanitarian groups receive funds from USAID, their reports made the groups they assisted legible to USAID, and through USAID, this information is passed along to the CIA. Father Cotton, a missionary who became curious about the sources of mission work, described USAID as “the CIA’S little sister“, and worried that those working on humanitarian and assistance projects were being “plugged into an information network that starts with the U.S. government and to which the CIA is connected”. Cotter also understood that the CIA valued missionaries because, like anthropologists, they tended to “spend years working with grass-roots people and helping the unfortunates among them, they win trust and confidence. People will tell them about their hopes and fears, about village happenings, and about whatever there is of interest. They learn who are the most promising leaders, what are the region’s problems, and they are often given access to people and areas closed to most outsiders. This is the information wanted by the CIA, and wanted in steadily flowing streams.”

While groups such as Anthropologists for Radical Political Action developed critiques of military-linked anthropological projects, at times singling out USAID projects directly linked to war zone counterinsurgency operations, during the Cold War American anthropologists were slow to develop such broad critiques of the ways that modernization theory, USAID, and other development projects directly and indirectly connected with the CIA and Cold War politics.

USAID Funded Academic “Misinformation” Research and Domestic US Censorship

The USAID mission focuses on and has primary responsibility for administering civilian foreign aid and development assistance. Its charter does not include domestic US programs or focus. And yet, it is now being reported that “USAID Funded Stanford University and Its “Internet Observatory” Project – The Same Censorship Group That Targeted The Gateway Pundit and Parler.” This funding is reported to have used the National Science Foundation as the funding conduit. Searching on the Federal website “USASpending” does not reveal USAID funding directly passing to the Stanford Internet Observatory or the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public. Such funding would represent yet another case of Federal Agency “mission creep”, as USAID was not chartered to interfere with either free speech or domestic US affairs.

US State Department uses USAID to Target “Dissidents” and Spread Disinformation

In 2008, the US State Department, through its “foreign assistance” agency USAID, set up a fake social network in Cuba. Supposedly concerned with public health and civics, its operatives actively targeted likely dissidents. The site came complete with hashtags, dummy advertisements and a database of users’ “political tendencies”.

In 2016, Wikileaks termed the Panama Papers leak a “Putin attack” and that it “was produced by OCCRP which targets Russia & former USSR and was funded by USAID & Soros“.

USAID funded the Dazak EcoHealth Alliance

In addition to apparently funding academic “misinformation” research, USAID has also been used as a funding conduit for various “public health”- related endeavors. This mechanism appears to be used to bypass HHS oversight for various biological research and health-related programs. For example, in 2021, the Daily Mail reported that USAID funded Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance to the tune of $64.7 million. Apparently only a fraction of this funding is being reported via the USA Spending website, the remainder apparently being “dark” or classified funding.

USAID Subverted a Pakistani Vaccine Campaign to Locate Osama bin Laden

USAID was also involved in a hepatitis B vaccination campaign in Pakistan that was used to gather intelligence leading to the assassination of Osama bin Laden. An American woman (presumably a CIA operative) recruited a Pakistani doctor named Shakil Afridi, referred to as “Kate,” who operated USAID’s vaccination campaigns in the tribal region along the Afghan border. The goal of the campaign was to vaccinate children in areas near Abbottabad, where bin Laden was believed to be hiding, and to test the DNA on the used syringes to see if they were related to bin Laden, eventually leading to identification of his compound location. Blowback from this operation included suspicion about public health campaigns in Pakistan, leading to a spike in refusals of polio vaccinations and targeting of health workers.

USAID Funded Pfizer mRNA COVID vaccines for International Distribution.

In researching USAID funding history relating to COVID, searching on the Federal USA Spending web portal revealed that USAID has awarded up to 6.9 Billion US Dollars to Pfizer for “COVID-19 VACCINES FOR INTERNATIONAL DONATION” as of July 20, 2021 (contract W58P0521C0002). Of those 6.9 B$, 2.8B$ are reported to have been spent.

USAID Funds Emerging Economy Depopulation Programs

COVID vaccines, EcoHealth Alliance, and surreptitious exploitation of a Pakistani Hepatitis B vaccine program to hunt down Osama bin Laden are not the only “international public health” activities pursued under the flag of the USAID. It also believed to play a big role in other strategic projects, such as population control and forced sterilization campaigns.

In 1966, Congress passed the Foreign Assistance Act, including a provision earmarking USAID funds for population control programs to be implemented abroad. The legislation further directed that all U.S. economic aid to foreign nations be made contingent upon their governments’ willingness to cooperate with State Department desires for the establishment of such initiatives within their own borders.

An “Office of Population” was set up within USAID, and Dr. Reimert Thorolf Ravenholt was appointed its first director. He would hold the post until 1979, using it to create interlocking population control organizations operating with billion-dollar budgets. As his method of operation, Ravenholt adopted the practice of distributing his funds to the International Planned Parenthood Federation, the Population Council, and numerous other privately run organizations of the population control movement, enabling them to implement mass sterilization and abortion campaigns worldwide without U.S. government regulatory interference.

Ravenholt also had no compunction about buying up huge quantities of unproven, unapproved, defective, or banned contraceptive drugs and intrauterine devices (IUDs) and distributing them for use by his population control movement subcontractors on millions of unsuspecting Third World women, many of whom suffered or died in consequence.

Depo-Provera, a contraceptive drug manufactured by Pfizer, was also purchased by USAID for international distribution of birth control. Depo-Provera has been the subject of controversy due to its alleged health risks and the involvement of various organizations in its distribution. The Clinton Health Access Initiative, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and USAID have been accused of promoting Depo-Provera to women in developing countries, despite studies suggesting it may increase the risk of HIV infection and other health issues.

With two successive contracts, USAID funded Pfizer to provide Depo-Provera for international distribution.

The Clinton Health Access Initiative, the Gates Foundation, and USAID have been involved in promoting Depo-Provera, while Pfizer faces legal challenges over the drug’s potential health risks.

Melinda Gates, along with USAID and the Gates Foundation, secured $4 billion to encourage the use of contraceptive drugs, including Depo-Provera, by 120 million additional women globally by 2020. Pfizer, the manufacturer of Depo-Provera, has faced legal challenges, including a new class action lawsuit filed in 2025 for meningioma brain tumors linked to the drug.

USAID is currently funding an experiment of Sayana Press, a similar drug to Depo-Provera, in Malawi, encouraging women to self-inject the drug, although it is not approved or available for use in the United States.

The Gates Foundation has stated that while studies on the health risks of Depo-Provera have shown inconclusive and conflicting results, they are committed to supporting more research in this area.

To see the original post of this story titled: Deep State Deconstruction: USAID click here.

About the author: Robert W. Malone MD, MS is the inventor of mRNA & DNA vaccines, RNA as a drug. Scientist, physician, writer, podcaster, commentator, advocate and a believer in fundamental freedom of speech. You may become a free or paid subscriber to his Substack at this link. Malone’s frequent emails are treasured here on arrival for abundant facts, wisdom and humor.