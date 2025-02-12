President Trump Returns Marc Fogel

After years of being wrongfully detained in a Russian prison, U.S. citizen Marc Fogel is finally home thanks to relentless efforts by President Donald Trump and his administration to secure his release — making good on a promise President Donald Trump made to Fogel’s 95-year-old mother, Malphine.



Fogel said it best: “President Trump is a hero … I will forever be indebted to President Trump, to Steve [Witkoff] over there — what a dynamic man this guy is. When I met him, the energy, the can-do attitude just exudes from his body.”

Marc Fogel and President Donald J. Trump



His release was met with immediate praise from Fogel’s family and a bipartisan group of officials and lawmakers:



The Fogel Family: “We are beyond grateful, relieved, and overwhelmed that after more than three years of detention, our father, husband, and son, Marc Fogel, is finally coming home … Thanks to the unwavering leadership of President Trump, Marc will soon be back on American soil, free where he belongs. This has been the darkest and most painful period of our lives, but today, we begin to heal.”



Malphine Fogel: “I would like to thank [President Trump] profusely. He promised me he would get him out — and he kept his promise, and I can’t thank him enough.”



Anne Fogel: “[President Trump] was true to his word. It’s amazing. It’s just such a different relationship and I’m just so incredibly grateful to the president.”



Fogel lawyers Martin De Luca and Andrew Smith: “Marc Fogel’s release is historic, long overdue, and a testament to the power of strong leadership. After years of bureaucratic inaction including consistent refusals to designate Marc as wrongfully detained, President Trump secured Marc’s release in just a few weeks, wasting no time in taking decisive action to bring Marc home.”



Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA): “After more than 3 years in Russian captivity, I join his family, our federal partners, and all of his fellow Pennsylvanians in welcoming Marc Fogel home — exactly where he belongs. Thank you to those at the @WhiteHouse who made his release possible, and to his wife Jane, mom, siblings, and kids here in Pennsylvania who never, ever gave up.”



Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA): “Marc Fogel’s return home is long overdue—and I know all of Pennsylvania, especially his family, will be welcoming him back with open arms. I want to thank @POTUS and @SteveWitkoff for their efforts in finally bringing Marc home.”

Marc Fogel before being wrongfully detained

Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA): “Thank you @POTUS for bringing Marc home! All of Pennsylvania is happy he is back safely, especially his amazing 95 year old mom, Mafa, who never stopped fighting for his release. Dina and I were honored to witness this emotional and historic moment tonight at the White House.”



Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA): “When President Trump met with Marc Fogel’s mother, Malphine, in Butler on July 13, 2024, he pledged to do everything he could to bring Marc home safely. Today, President Trump, Secretary Rubio, and the Trump administration have fulfilled this promise. I want to thank President Trump for successfully securing Marc’s release and for reuniting the Fogel family.”



Rep. GT Thompson (R-PA): “After more than three and a half long years of detention, Marc Fogel is finally on his way home from Russia. Thank you to President Trump, Secretary Rubio, and the President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for their urgency and dedication to bringing Marc home.”



Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul: “Hallelujah! Fantastic news! Praise be to President Donald Trump … This is just fantastic news for anybody who cares about patriotic Americans.”



Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “None of this is possible without President Trump. This is the tenth America that’s come home after being detained somewhere overseas — in just three weeks in the White House.”

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff: “The president’s policy on Americans that are held abroad is that we leave nobody behind. It’s very similar to the military credo … I think that you’ll