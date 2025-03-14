OK Initiative Petition Reform Needed

Oklahoma’s initiative-petition process allows voters to determine major policy issues, but some system flaws have become apparent. That’s why Oklahomans should support bringing greater transparency to the petition process.

Under Senate Bill 1027, the initiative-petition process would have to include clear language, transparent reporting of funders, and buy-in from a wider swath of Oklahoma. None of these ideas should be controversial.

Under the bill, the gist of a proposition (the description provided to voters) must use simple language that clearly describes the proposal and avoids jargon. And SB 1027 requires that those who sign a petition must first read the full ballot title. Clarity and voter comprehension are goals that all people should embrace.

SB 1027 requires that those gathering signatures be Oklahoma citizens registered to vote. It’s not unreasonable to ask that Oklahomans be involved in the process of potentially changing Oklahoma law or the Oklahoma Constitution. While Oklahomans will live with the consequences of an initiative petition, paid out-of-state signature gatherers will not.

In addition, signature gatherers would be required to publicly reveal if they are paid by outside entities and identify their funders. This provides voters with important context. If a petition is funded by, say, abortion provider Planned Parenthood or the National Rifle Association, having that information may cause some voters to be more, or less, likely to sign a petition.

SB 1027 establishes that no more than 10 percent of the total number of signatures to get an initiative petition on the ballot may come from any one county with more than 400,000 residents, and no more than 4 percent of signatures can come from any one county with a population of less than 400,000.

Opponents decry this requirement as somehow unreasonable, but even under SB 1027’s reform a petition could be sent to the voters after canvassing just 20 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties. That’s not an overwhelming burden. Propositions that will affect Oklahomans from all parts of the state should have some initial buy in from at least a decent share of the state during the signature-gathering process.

The bill also requires gist(s) to clearly state whether an initiative petition will have a fiscal impact. Again, this is not unreasonable. Knowing that a proposal could force tax increases or spending cuts to other parts of government is information that can affect whether a voter signs a petition, and it should not be concealed from them.

The most vocal opponent of these reforms is a group running a petition to force Oklahoma to adopt a California election model that often limits voters’ November choices to only two Democrats. For Oklahomans who don’t view California as the epitome of good government, that opposition may be the most compelling reason of all to support SB 1027.

Jonathan Small serves as president of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs.