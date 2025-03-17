How Oklahoma Fails Education

V1SUT.Substack today connects the dots on how Oklahoma’s power elite continues to betray voter’s desire to improve education. Of course, Tulsa’s “highly progressive” George Kaiser Family Foundation is a key player. Further, the Board of Control for Southern Regional Education (a non-profit with ties to USAID funding) is helping our two-stepping politicians pander to power and money.

Some elected in Oklahoma may begin honestly conservative, but siren songs of elitist influence drive them to vote Marxist even while they frequently declare loyalty to conservative principles. This is why they so strongly object when Republican grassroots activists demand compliance with the party’s platform. It’s not easy to repeatedly two-step back and forth over conservative constituents red-lines.

In an interview with Don Rubottom (R-Oklahoma Senate, 1989 to 1996) this lifelong family friend in the early 90s remarked, “Oklahoma Republicans have repeatedly demanded education reform, but the educational establishment always demands more money. They always get the money and we never get the reform.”

Rubottom later moved to Florida and has continued his highly successful legal and legislative career. I never asked why he moved, but suspect corruption in Oklahoma factored in the decision. Rubottom is currently the Florida House of Representatives, House Accountability Project Director.

V1SUT.Substack today begins, “Despite Oklahoma being the reddest state, with all 77 counties delivering a win for President Trump last November, it’s state leaders regularly remove their self-applied public labels of “Conservative”, “Republican” and “MAGA” once the cameras are off.

“A peek inside one highly progressive NGO reveals the real education goals of Oklahoma’s RINO ruling class. Despite his 2023 order ending DEI, CRT and infused racism in Oklahoma education, Stitt has continued to flow Oklahoma tax dollars to promote those principles nationwide,” the story continues.

The growing network of independent aggressive Conservative Journalists are reporting in Oklahoma and V1SUT.Substack credits and links to another researcher publishing on X, @Snarkio who begins:

Governor Stitt appoints three top executives from the George Kaiser Family Foundation!

Well, well, well… what’s cooking in Oklahoma?

Our so-called “conservative” Governor Kevin Stitt has been cozying up to the progressive George Kaiser Family Foundation, and the evidence is stacking up like a house of cards ready to topple. Let’s break it down.

On February 27th, Stitt tapped John Budd as Chief Executive Officer of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. Budd’s current gig? Chief Operating Officer of the George Kaiser Family Foundation—a powerhouse known for its left-leaning agenda. Coincidence? You tell me.

Last summer, Stitt appointed Cynthia Jasso to his Work/Visa Task Force, a group supposedly brainstorming ways to help immigrants snag work papers and visas. Jasso runs Latino projects for—who else?—the George Kaiser Family Foundation. Here’s the kicker: legal immigrants already have papers. So, was this really a play to greenlight the thousands of illegals flooding Oklahoma? Sure smells like it.

Then there’s the Tulsa Tech Hub. Last July, Stitt couldn’t stop gushing over Biden Administration cash pouring into this project—led by Tulsa Innovation Labs, a brainchild of George Kaiser. Oh, and fun fact: George Kaiser himself was a top-tier bundler for Obama’s campaigns. The plot thickens.

And let’s not forget April 2024, when Stitt handed Ken Levit—Executive Director of the George Kaiser Family Foundation—a plum spot on the State Regents for Higher Education. That’s right, the head honcho of Kaiser’s operation now has a hand in shaping Oklahoma’s academic future.

Didn’t Stitt just replace three board members on the state school board? Are they liberals? I don’t know yet. Do you?

So, what’s the game here? Is Kaiser, flushed with cash and clout, making his move to paint Oklahoma blue—starting with Tulsa, which his big bucks already flipped? Stitt’s not the same firebrand he once was; that much is clear. Is he a willing pawn in Kaiser’s chess match, or just clueless? I’ll let you decide. Is this just wild speculation? Maybe. But when the dots connect this cleanly, it’s hard not to wonder: who’s really running the show in Oklahoma?

The Leftist Narrative Operators of legacy media may not want to cover the news, but for those contemplating a public office campaign, consider carefully. You may run, but you cannot hide forever and your performance in office will be judged on the open field of public debate on multiple platforms.