Inflation Eases: Job Creation Soars

Today’s Consumer Price Index showed inflation “eased more than expected” in February as Americans finally see some welcome relief following years of unending Bidenflation — with core inflation at its lowest level in nearly four years and mortgage rates dropping to their lowest levels since December.



In a release today, Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary said, “Today’s CPI report shows inflation is declining and the economy is moving in the right direction under President Trump. Core consumer prices, which is the best measure of inflation, dropped to its lowest level in FOUR years. This inflation report, much like last week’s jobs report, is far better than the media predicted and the so-called ‘experts’ expected. When will they learn to stop doubting President Trump? As he successfully did in his first term, President Trump is driving down costs through massive deregulation and energy dominance. The entire Trump Administration will continue to focus on fixing the economic and inflation nightmare created by the Biden-Harris Administration to unlock the Golden Age of America.”

President Trump’s commitment to deregulation and leveling the playing field for American workers continues to attract unprecedented investment in manufacturing and job creation:

GE Aerospace announced it will invest $1 billion in its U.S.-based manufacturing operation across 16 states — creating 5,000 new jobs.

Asahi Group Holdings, one of the largest Japanese beverage makers, announced a $35 million investment to boost production at its Wisconsin plant.

Merck opened its $1 billion North Carolina manufacturing facility as it plans to invest $8 billion in the U.S. over the next several years.

Border Security Pays Off

Meanwhile, new reports indicate migration to the U.S. through Panama’s Darien Gap has dropped by 99% and would-be illegal border crossers are turning around amid the Trump Administration’s commitment to border security.

America is roaring back and in short order.