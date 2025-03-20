Tulsa Housing Market Sees Strong Start

The Tulsa housing market kicked off 2025 with a significant surge in new home construction, recording 467 housing starts in January, more than doubling the 199 starts from the same month in 2024 according to the Tulsa Home Builders Association report released today.

However, February saw a slight pullback, with 241 housing starts, reflecting a 21.58% decrease from February 2024.

The 57.39% year-over-year increase in January signals strong demand for new housing and continued confidence in Tulsa’s home-building sector. Builders attribute the surge to favorable weather conditions, strong buyer interest, and continued investment in residential development. However, the decline in February suggests that external factors, such as interest rate fluctuations and economic conditions, may be influencing builders’ pace heading into the spring season.

“We’re encouraged by the strong momentum in January, which reflects a resilient housing market in Tulsa,” said Jeffrey Smith, CEO of the Tulsa Home Builders Association (Tulsa HBA). “While February’s numbers showed a slight dip, we anticipate a steady pace of construction as we move into the peak home-buying months.”

Looking Ahead

Despite the February slowdown, the year-to-date total of 708 housing starts remains well above previous years at this point. Market trends, consumer demand, and upcoming developments will play key roles in shaping the rest of the year.

