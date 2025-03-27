Trump Team Takes MS-13 Leader

Early this morning, the Trump Administration directed the successful apprehension of a key leader of the brutal MS-13 gang in Virginia — an illegal immigrant from El Salvador who was one of the top three MS-13 leaders in the United States. Thanks to a coordinated effort by federal law enforcement and state and local law enforcement in Virginia, this gang leader is no longer terrorizing our streets.

Here’s what you need to know:

• Attorney General Pam Bondi: “America is safer today because one of the top domestic terrorists in MS-13, he is off the streets. This has been an ongoing directive of President Trump. His directive to me when I became Attorney General of the United States was very simple: keep America safe.”

• Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “It’s this effort that has been enabled by the Trump Administration. President Trump said, ‘Get the bad guys.’ I’ve been working on this — literally — for the first three years of our administration with little to no help from the senior leadership in the federal government in the Biden Administration. On Day One [of President Trump’s second term], we went to work signing a 287(g) memorandum.”

• FBI Director Kash Patel: “This is what happens when you let good cops be cops and we’re going to continue to let good cops be cops across this country. President Trump gave us the executive decision to go after and safeguard our communities … We are returning our communities to safety.”

• Attorney General Bondi: “From the second Donald Trump took office, he said he is going to make America safe. He shut down our borders — and now it’s our job to get these people out of our country as fast as we can … We will not have another Laken Riley.”

• FBI Director Patel: “This task force is going to go everywhere as needed across the United States to bring the form of justice and measured security and safety that our American citizens deserve … If you are here illegally, you will not be here any longer — and if you are going to continue to commit acts of violent crime, you will meet the same fate that this individual did this morning.”

• Governor Youngkin: “This task force was designed in the White House … architected in a very quick period of time and stood up immediately … I cannot emphasize enough the collaboration and support and leadership out of the new administration that is so different than what we saw [under the Biden Administration].”