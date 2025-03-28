DOGE’s Mission, Progress Declared

Last night, members of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team joined Bret Baier on Special Report — a compelling segment on their efforts to fulfill President Donald J. Trump’s mission of making government work for the people again.

History shows powerful nations can be destroyed from fraud, waste and abuse. America’s “unsustainable” debt could cause such a crash and only immediate reform can prevent it. Thus, DOGE doesn’t care how criminals complain or act-up in their evil attempt to continue their gravy-train. To save America, it is time to close the door on theft of taxpayer treasure.

Specific highlights, hysterical anti-Americans don’t want you to know.

Tom Krause on restoring fiscal responsibility: “We’re changing the culture … There’s $500 billion of fraud every year, there’s hundreds of billions of dollars of improper payments, and we can’t pass an audit … If I was a public company CFO, I would effectively be removed.”

Aram Moghaddassi on improving Social Security benefits: “The two improvements that we’re trying to make to Social Security are helping people that legitimately get benefits protect them from fraud that they experience every day on a routine basis, and also make the experience better … At Social Security, one of the first things we learned is that they get phone calls every day of people trying to change direct deposit information … We learned 40% of the phone calls that they get are from fraudsters … Almost half.”



Elon Musk on cracking down on fraudulent payments: “There were over $300M of Small Business Administration loans that have been given out to people under the age of 11 … $300 million to over the age of 120 … The youngest recipient of a Small Business Administration loan is a nine-month-old.”

Brad Smith on enhancing health care: “There’s 700 different IT systems today at NIH … They can’t speak to each other. They have 27 different CIOs. And so when you think about making great medical discoveries, you have to connect the data.”

Joe Gebbia on making government retirement more efficient: “The process takes many months — and we’re going to make it just many days.”

Elon Musk on waste, fraud, and abuse: “The sheer amount of waste and fraud in the government, it is astonishing — it’s mind blowing. We routinely encounter wastes of $1 billion or more — casually.”

Elon Musk on DOGE’s core mission: “At the end of the day, America is going to be in much better shape. America will be solvent. The critical programs that people depend upon will work and it’s going to be a fantastic future.”

Editorial Perspective: The Marxists among us this writer/publisher has warned about since before TulsaToday.com began in 1996. For writing about history, economy and defending Rule of Law and the U.S. Constitution, we have been attacked and ridiculed by local Leftist Democrats.

Frack (break apart to find value, an oil-patch term) them – blood-relations or not.

They believe the weakening of America is justified so, after national collapse, they can establish a utopia they never detail. In opposition, we believe that elusive “utopia” would bring death, economic destruction, and personal misery upon ourselves and our children for generations.

Tulsa Today celebrates Elon Musk and his DOGE team. We support President Donald J. Trump and the most competent team of honorable patriots ever assembled in the current Cabinet.

We believe they will: 1.) stop the theft of taxpayer treasure, 2.) return manufacturing and middle class employment, 3.) fight for reciprocal tariffs and stop free-loading nations, 4.) stabilize economy with transparency by proper accounting standards, 5.) stop the American judicial coup d’état, 6.) foster world peace even if it requires significant conflict to accomplish peace, and 7.) establish a golden age to gift generations to come with the abundant blessings of life, Liberty, and prosperity.

Finally, we pray God’s blessings upon the effort and pledge our support from the heart of America.