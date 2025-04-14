Call for Support of Family Caregivers

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives today called on Congress to pass a federal version of Oklahoma’s first-of-its-kind tax credit for working family caregivers.

In 2023, Oklahoma became the first state in the nation to implement a comprehensive caregiver tax credit, the Caring for Caregivers Act, offering up to $3,000 annually to qualified residents. Now, lawmakers are urging their federal counterparts to help ease the financial burden on the nearly 490,000 family caregivers across Oklahoma.

Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City, who proposed the state tax credit, introduced House Concurrent Resolution 1009 on the House floor Monday.

“Whenever someone cares for a loved one, unexpected out-of-pocket expenses inevitably arise,” West said. “Oklahoma led the way in recognizing and supporting this essential work and now we have the chance to lead again by advocating for national relief through the Credit for Caring Act.”

The Credit for Caring Act was introduced in U.S. Congress by Ohio Congressman Mike Carey. The bill would offer working family caregivers a federal tax credit of up to $5,000. HCR1009 urged Oklahoma’s federal delegation to co-sponsor the measure.

Caregivers in Oklahoma contribute an estimated $6.6 billion in unpaid care each year, helping seniors and individuals with long-term health needs remain at home and out of institutional settings, which are more costly to both families and taxpayers.

Studies show that family caregivers spend over $7,000 annually out-of-pocket for items like medical supplies, home modifications, respite care, and transportation. The Credit for Caring Act aims to ease this burden with a refundable federal tax credit of up to $5,000.

Congressman Tom Cole has already signed on as a co-sponsor of the Credit for Caring Act, and President Donald Trump has publicly supported efforts to recognize and support family caregivers.

As the April 15 tax deadline approaches, West also reminds Oklahomans to take advantage of the state’s tax credit. Oklahoma’s Caring for Caregivers credit provides up to $2,000 annually or $3,000 for those caring for veterans or individuals with dementia. The total state cap is $1.5 million per year.

“Family caregivers provide immense value both to their loved ones and to the state,” West said. “The Caring for Caregivers tax credit provides real relief to those balancing care, jobs and mounting expenses, and I encourage every eligible Oklahoman to take advantage of this important support.”

Following the Senate’s adoption of HCR1009, a copy of the resolution will be sent to members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation.

Oklahomans can check their eligibility by visiting: www.aarp.org/OKCaregiverTaxCredit