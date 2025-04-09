Up Yours China, Local Boycott Declared

In a post on Truth Social and later by media release, President Donald J. Trump today has made his position clear. America will reset trade relationships with all who will welcome fairness in commerce or hammer those that do not – in this case, the Criminal Slaver Nation of China Communists.

President Trump wrote, “Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.

“Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately,” President Trump continued.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter,” President Trump concluded.

Editorial: With a large Asian community in Tulsa, we look forward to publishing interviews of those with courage willing to talk about their escape from the evil of Communism in China.

We will cover their stories of murder, enslavement for political or religious or even racial realities. China shaves the heads of their prisoners to make wigs for Western Women. China harvests organs from prisoners to sell worldwide. They are racist as a matter of official policy, they persecute any and all people of faith, and they killed millions worldwide with COVID-19 which was created by Chinese Military scientist and deliberately let lose upon the world.

It is impossible to tell the difference between a communist or other kind of criminal and normal humans, but Tulsa Today can tell their stories. We can protect the identity of those who are willing and tell their stories in detail.

Further, we will be writing about those businesses in our area that feature slave-made products from China. Each purchase of any product from China is dripped in the blood of innocents and that means many serious brand names from tennis shoes to… you get the point.

Yo China, up yours.

Tulsa Today is also declaring our boycott of Chinese products and refusal to continue with any public pretense that they are civilized. The evidence says they are not civilized but criminal. The Chinese people can end the Chinese Communist Party, but until they make that move, they are diminished and unworthy of any respect, grace or business favor.