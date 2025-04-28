Dear Legislators, Oppose SJR20

In a public release early this morning, more than 30 organizations and individuals, representing thousands of conservative Oklahomans, politely request legislators to oppose SJR20, the proposed joint resolution that seeks to disapprove the newly adopted science and social studies standards.

The letter notes that “three State Board members were replaced just days before the final vote, disrupting a nearly year-long process. Now, some individuals are using that disruption as cover to try to reverse the results, results that reflect the will of the people. This is not about flawed standards; it is about political interference and media manipulation.

Continuing the letter states, “Oklahoma’s adoption process for academic standards has been consistent, legal, and transparent. Superintendent Ryan Walters and the State Board followed that same process to adopt strong, conservative, pro-American standards. Unfortunately, three State Board members were replaced just days before the final vote, disrupting a process underway for nearly a year. Now, some individuals are using that disruption as cover to try to reverse the results—results that reflect the will of the people.

“The liberal Oklahoma media activists and their Democrat legislator allies have opposed these standards from the start—not because of what’s wrong with them, but because of what’s right: they’re truth-filled, anti-woke, and unapologetically conservative. Now, some Republican lawmakers are considering aligning themselves with those same Democrats and liberal media activists—turning their backs on the very voters who put them in office.

“We want to remind every legislator: In the last few election cycles, grassroots conservative organizations have flipped seats across Oklahoma by holding weak Republicans accountable. If you choose to side with the liberal media and make backroom deals with Democrats to block conservative reform, you will be next.”

This isn’t just a procedural vote. It’s a test of conviction. A test of loyalty. A test of courage. We urge every legislator: Respect the process. Reject the media pressure. Stand with the people. Vote NO on SJR20.

The letter is signed by: Moms for Liberty Oklahoma * ROPE Report * American Education Advocates * Miriam Shaw, host of the Mission for Freedom Podcast * Wayne Hill, Vice Chair OK GOP * OK Grassroots * School Boards for Kids * Broken Trust * SW Metro Lions Den * Awake Oklahoma * Lions Den * Freedom Brigades * Oklahoma D.O.G.E. * Jake Merrick, host of the Jake Merrick Show * Ladies for Liberty * Canadian County Lions Den * Restore Oklahoma * Republican Women’s Club South Tulsa * Brian Hobbs, CD3 Vice Chair * Oklahoma Values Coalition * Chuck Sabatka, Creek County GOP Vice Chair * Susan Sipes, Creek County GOP Secretary, Precinct 408 Chair * Nancy McDaniel, Legislative Resource Offi cer Creek County GOP * Wendell Shaw, Garfi eld County GOP precinct 110 Chair and state committee member * William Zachary Stump, Precinct 311 Secretary/Treasurer Creek County * Susan Burns, Canadian County GOP Secretary * Karla Sabatka, Precinct 311 Vice-Chairman Creek County * Kenny Bob Tapp Cimarron County GOP Chairman * OK2A * Mike Bichard, Chairman Craig County GOP * Oklahomans for Childrens Rights Inc. * Narcisa Crafts – Rogers County GOP Chair * Nathan Voelkers – Vice Chairman Kay County GOP *

Tulsa Today joins this request that the OK Legislature dismiss the deeply flawed and disingenuous SJR20.