Affordable Oklahoma Road Trips

A new analysis from Dunhill Travel ranks Oklahoma the fifth best state for an affordable road trip in 2025, factoring in key metrics such as gas prices, hotel rates, day-to-day expenses, national park access, cultural attractions, and road quality.

How Far Your Dollar Goes in Oklahoma: The average nightly rate for a hotel in Oklahoma is $116, the 2nd lowest in the country, Gas averages $2.74 per gallon—the 6th lowest in the country. Everyday expenses cost travelers 11.7% less than average.



The Experience Factor: Oklahoma offers travelers 2 National Park Service sites—such as national parks, monuments, and historic sites—and 3.3 arts, entertainment & recreation businesses per 10,000 residents.

How Oklahoma Performs Across the Board: Taking all economic and travel-related indicators together, Oklahoma earns a composite score of 85.95—making it the 5th best state for a budget-friendly summer road trip overall.

For more information on Oklahoma travel destinations, parks, festivals, and more, visit TravelOk.com here.

Photos from TravelOK.com.