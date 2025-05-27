Food Safety Inspection Funds Increase

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced in a release today she will exercise the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) authority to provide a much-needed funding increase of $14.5 million in reimbursements to states for meat and poultry inspection programs. Without this funding, States may not have the resources to continue their own inspection programs which ensure products are safe. This funding increase ensures American produced meat and poultry can make it to market and onto the tables of families across the country.

“President Trump is committed to ensuring Americans have access to a safe, affordable food supply. Today I exercised my authority to robustly fund state meat and poultry inspection programs to ensure states can continue to partner with USDA to deliver effective and efficient food safety inspection,” said Secretary Rollins.

“While the Biden Administration let this funding decline in recent years, the Trump Administration recognizes the importance of our federal-state partnerships and will ensure services that our meat and poultry processors and producers rely on will continue to operate on a normal basis. The President’s commitment is reflected in his 2026 budget proposal, which calls on Congress to address this funding shortfall moving forward.”

Agricultural State Leaders Voice Support from Across the Nation

“State meat and poultry inspection programs are vital to maintaining a safe and resilient food system, especially for small and medium-sized producers and processors. On behalf of the state departments of agriculture, NASDA applauds Secretary Rollins and USDA-FSIS for providing an additional $14.54 million to increase the reimbursement rate for this critical state cooperative agreement in this fiscal year. In recent years, USDA has been providing states with significantly less funding, challenging states’ ability to provide inspection services. Increasing the reimbursement rate for states participating in this cooperative agreement ensures that more efficient processing options for local livestock producers remain in operation, especially for smaller farms. We were also encouraged that the President’s budget included a similar funding request for state meat and poultry inspection programs. We will continue to advocate for Congress to appropriate this essential funding. This investment helps safeguard consumers, supports farmers, and ensures that state-inspected meat and poultry continue to reach American dinner tables efficiently and safely,” said Ted McKinney, CEO, NASDA.

“The continued partnership between USDA and states to provide inspection services for meat and poultry processors of all sizes means food safety, food security, and economic growth in rural communities across Oklahoma and the nation. Thank you, Secretary Rollins, for recognizing the vital part this cooperation plays and for supporting American agriculture,” said Blayne Arthur, Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture.

“State meat inspection programs play a critical role in ensuring the safety, quality, and availability of our nation’s meat supply and we’ve worked hard to expand market access for our producers through expanded capacity and the Cooperative Interstate Shipment program”, said South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Secretary, Hunter Roberts. “South Dakota appreciates USDA’s continued commitment to working as a co-regulator to support food safety. This partnership is essential to protecting public health and supporting farmers, ranchers, and local businesses.”

“President Trump and Secretary Rollins continue to deliver on their promise to partner with states, and today’s announced investment in state meat and poultry inspection programs is a clear demonstration of that commitment,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “In Iowa, state-inspected meat lockers expand market access, boost processing capacity, and provide consumers with more locally-raised protein options. This announcement supports our livestock industry, grows our rural economy, and ensures that taxpayer dollars are used effectively to strengthen our food supply chain.”

“This is much welcome news. This has been an issue and major concern for the states. I thank the Trump Administration for funding this critical work to ensure the safety of our meat and poultry products for the American people,” said Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain.

“Secretary Rollins is committed to keeping our supply chain strong, and now more than ever agriculture needs just that,” said Brian Baldridge, Director, Ohio Department of Agriculture. “Here in Ohio, we are proud to be home to 267 meat processing facilities. This additional funding will help feed not only Ohioans but millions of Americans across the country.”

“I’m grateful for Secretary Rollins’ commitment and decisive actions to ensure America’s food supply remains the safest, most abundant, and most affordable in the world. Our Georgia Meat Inspection Section staff work tirelessly to protect Georgia consumers and our state’s food supply, and after steep cuts to state-level inspection services under the Biden Administration, this additional funding will help ensure we can continue to effectively protect Georgia’s food supply,” said Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Tyler Harper.

“I commend Secretary Rollins for providing much-needed funds to support state meat and poultry inspection programs. This is a significant win for Alabama consumers and producers,” said Alabama Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate. “The additional $14.54 million is critical to strengthening our food supply chain and supporting the hardworking producers and processors who keep it thriving.”

“We appreciate Secretary Rollins for prioritizing this critical partnership with USDA,” said Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Small and medium-sized meat processors are vital to Missouri livestock producers and consumers. We look forward to working with this administration and Congress to ensure ongoing funding for this key component to agriculture.”

“In my tenure as Commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA), I have advocated for our federal partners to fully fund the agreements with states. West Virginia has been a participant in the USDA State-Federal Cooperative Inspection Agreement for the last 54 years. The efforts of WVDA Meat and Poultry Inspection staff benefit both consumers as well as local producers looking to start or expand processing facilities. To properly support these efforts, funding must be a priority to maintain the 50/50 state-federal cost share. Therefore, we welcome and appreciate the additional funding to help support our local food system to shorten the distance food travels to our dinner plates,” said West Virginia Commissioner Kent Leonhardt.

“Arkansas is a top 10 producer of animals and animal products and the demand for state inspected processing facilities continues to grow each year. Thank you, Secretary Rollins, for taking quick action to address a critical need that not only ensures the viability of an important food safety program but also opens market opportunities for small family farms in Arkansas and across the country,” said Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward.

“I applaud President Trump and USDA Secretary Rollins for making this game-changer a reality,” said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “State inspection programs are so important to our food supply, but they’ve been neglected for too long. Last year, I joined agriculture leaders across the nation to ask Congress for a 50/50 match on reimbursements—President Trump went above and beyond with full reimbursements for FY26. That’s what real support for American agriculture looks like.”