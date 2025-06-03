Cherokee Nation Lessons for All

Tahlequah, OK: Former Cherokee Nation Chief Chadwick Corntassel Smith has released a new book on the Cherokee Nation. Proceed Undaunted is a legal commentary on Cherokee Nation’s constitutional history, violations, corruption, and moments of hope for the Cherokee people. It tells the story of the development of the Cherokee Nation Constitution, how it guided the survival of the Cherokee Nation during horrific circumstances, and how its violation jeopardizes its legal existence. However, the lessons shared in Proceed Undaunted apply to everyone and to all governments.

Smith will be hosting a book signing event for his book Cherokee Nation: Proceed Undaunted on Friday June 13 at 5:00 pm at Too Fond of Books, 162 N. Muskogee Avenue, in Tahlequah. Other signings will be held on June 11 at Full Circle Books and again on June 12 during the Sovereignty Symposium at the OKANA Resort, both in Oklahoma City.

The 700-page book is a case study for nation building, and, regardless of our citizenship, addresses the question of why we must know our history and be fully engaged with our government.

Smith, an attorney, served as the Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation from 1999-2011 and studied organization development, Cherokee history and governance. During his tenure as Principal Chief, he sought to continue a great Cherokee legacy to face adversity, survive, adapt, prosper and excel with a one-hundred-year plan.

Former Cherokee Nation Chief Chadwick Corntassel Smith

Proceed Undaunted shares the importance of leaders adhering to the Cherokee Nation Constitutions, first adopted in 1827, the origins of Cherokee fundamental principles that have driven Cherokee people toward a “designed purpose”, inspirational stories of Cherokees who were firekeepers and patriots, and unfortunate episodes of officials who placed themselves above the people they were supposed to serve.

Since time immemorial Cherokees have been governed themselves driven by fundamental values. The Cherokee Nation has had leaders who have stayed true to the vision of their ancestors, and others who have let power and greed lead to corruption.

Cherokee Nation-Proceed Undaunted is also available as a soft back book or on Kindle at Amazon.com.