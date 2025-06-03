Most Dangerous Intersections

According to a report released Monday, the top dysfunctional intersections locally over the last five years are shown to be where city streets intersect highways. US Hwy 169 at 21st Street ranks 5th and US Hwy 169 at 31st Street ranks fourteenth as the most dangerous in Oklahoma according to the study by Warhawk Legal and1Point21 Interactive.

In a gruesome tie for the metro area, Aspen Ave. at Hwy 51 tied with Hwy 169 and 31st Street with seventy-three crashes and twenty-six injuries (33% of crashes). Further on North 9th Street and Hwy 51 there were 66 crashes with 25 injuries.

The study notes, “These locations are especially prone to crashes as vehicles converge from multiple directions, creating a higher potential for collisions. With factors like distracted driving, reckless behavior, and other dangerous actions, crashes at intersections are all too common. In fact, each year, a quarter of all crashes in the U.S. occur at intersections, and each state has its own story to tell. Over the past five years, Oklahoma has seen 103,962 intersection-related crashes. In this article, we analyze these incidents to pinpoint the most crash-prone intersections in the state and uncover troubling patterns at the city and county levels.”

Key Takeaways:

Tulsa’s East 21st Street and US-169 has the largest share of crashes resulting in injuries, accounting for 44% of crashes.

Oklahoma City experiences 30% of all intersection crashes in the state, followed by Tulsa at 14% and Broken Arrow at 3%.

Tulsa County has recorded the most fatal crashes (95) of any county in Oklahoma over five years.

US-169, a major north-south highway, spans across much of Oklahoma and serves as a key corridor for both local traffic and long-distance travel.

While Tulsa’s Reparations Mayor continues to drive historically inaccurate narratives of shame on the city, dangerous intersections keep driving death. So much for socialist priorities.

Click the link for the full report from Warhawk Legal and1Point21 Interactive.