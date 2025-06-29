Parental Rights and Public Schools

A landmark Supreme Court decision handed down on June 27, 2025, in Mahmoud v. Taylor has dramatically affirmed the constitutional right of parents to shield their children from public school instruction that conflicts with their religious beliefs. The ruling is already being called one of the most consequential religious freedom cases in education since Wisconsin v. Yoder.

The case centered around the Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland, which introduced a set of “LGBTQ+-inclusive” storybooks for students as young as kindergarten. These books were not merely informational—they promoted specific views on sexuality, gender identity, and family structure, including same-sex marriage and transgender identities. Parents from a variety of religious backgrounds requested that their children be excused from these lessons. Initially, the school district allowed opt-outs, consistent with its own policies on religious accommodations. But the Board later rescinded that right, declaring the instruction mandatory and refusing even to notify parents when such content would be taught.

The parents sued, arguing that the mandatory instruction interfered with their right to raise their children according to their religious convictions. The Supreme Court agreed, granting a preliminary injunction and ruling that the school district’s actions constituted a substantial burden on the parents’ right to the free exercise of religion.

Justice Alito, writing for the majority, made clear that the Constitution does not allow the government to condition access to public education on the surrender of religious conscience. The Court emphasized that public schools must not cross the line from teaching into indoctrination, especially when dealing with moral and religiously sensitive issues. The storybooks at issue, the Court found, were normative in nature—they presented certain beliefs not as one perspective among many, but as moral truths to be celebrated, while implying that dissenting views were harmful or hateful.

The ruling continues a recent trend in Supreme Court jurisprudence. In decisions like Kennedy v. Bremerton School District and Carson v. Makin, the Court has made clear that the Establishment Clause cannot be wielded as a weapon against the Free Exercise Clause. Instead, a balance must be struck—one that upholds both the religious neutrality of the state and the rights of individuals to live according to their faith.

Critically, the Court rejected the lower courts’ attempts to limit the reach of Yoder to its Amish-specific facts. Instead, it embraced Yoder’s broader principle: that when government education policies substantially interfere with parents’ religious efforts to form the moral and spiritual lives of their children, such interference cannot stand.

This decision is potentially explosive. It calls into question not only Pride Month observances in schools but any public school action that elevates one moral worldview while denying space for others. While schools may still promote respect for all students, they must now tread carefully when doing so in a way that promotes ideological conformity over educational neutrality.

The implications are far-reaching. Public schools may need to revisit not only lesson plans but their entire approach to cultural and social messaging. They must develop policies that are truly neutral—ones that inform without compelling belief, and that allow room for families with differing worldviews to maintain their convictions.

At a time when many Americans are concerned about ideological overreach in education, Mahmoud v. Taylor reaffirms a bedrock constitutional truth: the state cannot dictate the moral upbringing of children. That job belongs, first and foremost, to parents.

About the author: Ken Malloy is an attorney spending his retirement promoting dramatic improvement in Oklahoma K through 12 education. He is a founding member of the NorthStar Project, a 501C3 nonprofit think tank that focuses exclusively on education issues. Luckily, he is married to Maria Seidler, the founder of Legal Overwatch for Parents’ School Rights. Sometimes they even agree.