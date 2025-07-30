Kay County Commissioner Indicted

A Kay County commissioner has turned himself in after he was indicted on 10 felony charges from the Multi-County Grand Jury. Shane Douglas Jones, 36, is charged with one count of larceny of livestock and nine counts of branding with intent to defraud.

Shane Douglas Jones (Photo: Kay News Cow)

According to investigators, Jones was hired by a cattle auction facility (reportedly the Newkirk Sale Barn) to transport livestock between January 1 and February 12. The indictment states that Jones took at least nine cows and branded them as his own.

“Cattle theft is a serious crime that undermines Oklahoma’s agricultural industry,” said Attorney General Gentner Drummond. “We aren’t afraid to vigorously prosecute those who steal livestock, regardless of their position in the community.”

If convicted, Jones faces 3-10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $500,000 for one count of larceny of livestock. The other nine counts of branding with intent to defraud are punishable with 3-10 years in prison or a fine of $500-$1,000 for each count. Read the indictment on Jones at this link.

According to the Kay News Cow, “Jones becomes the fourth Kay County Commissioner to face charges since 2010.

“In 2010, Wayne Leven received a five-year suspended sentence after he entered a no contest plea to four counts of embezzlement.

“In 2017 Tyson Rowe faced 16 charges including embezzlement and willful violation of law regulating official conduct and Dee Schieber faced seven misdemeanors. In 2019 sentencing for Rowe was deferred for 10 years and he served 90 days in the county jail. In 2020 a jury convicted Schieber and recommended a sentence of six months in the county jail on five of the six charges,” the Kay News Cow reported.

We will not make fun of News Cow reporting on cow theft and invite readers to click here for more.

Tulsa Today does suggest that Kay County needs to find honest commissioners.