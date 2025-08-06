Former Player Convicted of Dog Fighting

The United States Department of Justice Monday released the results of a multi-day trial by a federal jury in Oklahoma last week which convicted former NFL player Leshon Eugene Johnson, 54, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on six felony counts of violating the federal Animal Welfare Act’s prohibitions against possessing, selling, transporting, and delivering animals to be used in fighting ventures.

Following the verdict, Johnson surrendered to the government the 190 dogs seized in this case, the largest number ever seized from a single individual in a federal dog fighting case.

Wikipedia notes LeShon Eugene Johnson is an former professional football player who was a running back and kick returner in the National Football League for six seasons during the 1990s. He played college football for the Northern Illinois Huskies, and earning consensus All-American honors in 1993. He was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 1994 NFL draft. He also played professionally for the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants of the NFL and the Chicago Enforcers of the XFL. Johnson was born in Haskell, Oklahoma in 1971.

.“This criminal profited off of the misery of innocent animals and he will face severe consequences for his vile crimes,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “This case underscores the Department of Justice’s commitment to protecting animals from abuse — 190 dogs are now safe thanks to outstanding collaborative work by our attorneys and law enforcement components.”

The United States Marshals Service cares for dogs seized in dog fighting cases through its asset forfeiture program. The government is pursuing forfeiture of these dogs.

“This conviction sends a strong message that those who abuse animals for entertainment and profit will face serious consequences under federal law,” said Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD). “ENRD’s Environmental Crimes Section and our partners are committed to aggressively prosecuting individuals who perpetuate the brutal practice of dog fighting and to disrupting this illegal and inhumane industry.”

“Dog fighting is a vicious and cruel crime that has no place in a civilized society,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. “I commend the hard work of our law enforcement partners in investigating this case and holding the defendant accountable for his crimes.”

“Dog fighting is a cruel crime that has no place in our communities,” said FBI Criminal Investigative Division Assistant Director Jose A. Perez. “This conviction sends the message that those who engage in organized animal fighting will be brought to justice. The FBI and our partners will continue to target those who turn violence into a business.”

The conviction stems from an indictment unsealed in March which detailed Johnson’s operation of “Mal Kant Kennels.” The jury heard evidence that Johnson bred and trafficked “champion” and “grand champion” fighting dogs and their offspring for the purpose of dog fighting, profiting from the cruel and illegal industry. Authorities seized the 190 dogs from his property, which is the largest number ever seized from a single individual in a federal dog fighting case. Johnson, who had a prior state conviction for dog fighting in 2004, will be sentenced at a later date. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each of the six counts.

The FBI’s New Orleans Field Office, Shreveport Resident Agency office investigated the case.

Sarah M. Brown, Ethan Eddy, and Todd W. Gleason of ENRD’s Environmental Crimes Section, with assistance from Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Howanitz for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, prosecuted the case.