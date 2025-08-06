Lady Usha Vance Summer Reading Challenge

On Monday, August 4, 2025, Second Lady Usha Vance traveled to Houston, Texas, where she visited with over two hundred Space Center Houston “Space Campers” and children of NASA employees for a day filled with out-of-this-world activities, reading, and adventure.

Ms. Vance was joined by astronaut Suni Williams. Together, they read Margaret and the Moon to highlight the Second Lady’s Summer Reading Challenge and the science behind space travel.

Second Lady Usha Vance and Astronaut Suni Williams





The group participated in a variety of activities, including making postcards to send to space, solving a puzzle while wearing spacesuit gloves, collecting “lunar dust,” and working together to assemble a photo of the Orion spacecraft. They also learned about the Artemis II program and its contribution to the future of space exploration. Ms.Vance and NASA astronaut Suni Williams showcased how learning can launch readers into a galaxy of curiosity.



“In the final month of the Summer Reading Challenge, I visited NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, to meet with America’s astronauts and explore the mission of learning by blasting off into literature. It is never too late to launch your imagination and shoot for the stars by grabbing a new book!” said Second Lady Usha Vance.



For more information on the Second Lady’s Summer Reading Challenge visit www.wh.gov/read.