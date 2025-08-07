Tulsa Construction Employs 6.9%

A new study from Construction Coverage has identified the U.S. metros and states with the most construction workers and the Tulsa metro has a total of 27,438 construction industry employees. That 6.9 percent of the workforce is 0.8 points higher than the national average of 6.1 percent.

The U.S. construction industry faces a high degree of uncertainty in 2025. On one hand, demand for new housing and infrastructure remains high, driven by a persistent housing shortage and a wave of federal investment. On the other hand, the sector is grappling with notable headwinds: labor shortages have tightened the market for skilled workers, while overall construction spending has slowed in recent months amid elevated interest rates and broader economic uncertainty.

These conflicting trends have cast a spotlight on the construction workforce—both where it is growing and where it may be vulnerable.

Historically, construction employment has closely mirrored macroeconomic cycles, rising in times of expansion and contracting sharply during downturns. The recent post-pandemic boom brought millions of workers back into the industry, with employment reaching over 8 million in 2024 according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. But as economic momentum cools, there is growing interest in where construction activity remains most concentrated.

The Most Popular Construction Industry Jobs

Laborers, supervisors, and carpenters are the most common construction jobs

While the construction industry is often associated with manual labor and skilled trades, the sector supports a broad mix of occupations, from on-site workers to project coordinators and administrative staff. The most common roles remain those at the core of physical construction: laborers (11.0%), first-line supervisors (7.7%), and carpenters (7.3%) collectively make up more than a quarter of the industry’s workforce. Other specialized trades like electricians (7.2%), plumbers (4.6%), HVAC technicians (3.7%), masons (2.4%), painters (2.2%), and roofers (1.6%) are also among the most popular construction jobs.

Beyond the jobsite, many roles support project planning, oversight, and business operations. Construction managers and general operations managers each represent 3.4% of total construction employment, while project managers account for 2.7%. Administrative roles—including bookkeepers (1.6%)—play a smaller but essential role in keeping projects and payrolls running smoothly.

Here is a summary of the data for Tulsa, OK:

Percentage of employment in construction: 6.9%

6.9% Construction employment concentration (compared to average): +0.8 pp

+0.8 pp Total number of construction employees: 27,438

27,438 Year-over-year change in construction employment: +5.7%

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States: