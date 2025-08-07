Matter of Freedom for Seniors

Accessible, quality health care is one of the most pressing concerns facing America’s seniors. As individuals age, their medical needs often become more complex and costly, yet too many seniors struggle to find coverage that is both affordable and tailored to their individual situation. That’s why Congress must support solutions that meet seniors where they are and ensure they have the care they need. One such solution is Medicare Advantage.

Medicare Advantage empowers Oklahoma seniors and patients with disabilities, offering more choice, stronger preventive care, and lower out-of-pocket costs than traditional fee‑for‑service (FFS) Medicare. That’s why I urge our congressional delegation to help preserve and protect Medicare Advantage for the seniors who rely on it.

While some see this program as a costly luxury, it’s genuinely a smart use of both family and taxpayer dollars. Around 34 million Americans, including a growing number in rural states like Oklahoma, have chosen Medicare Advantage over its FFS counterpart.

Seniors on Medicare Advantage plans save thousands per year while receiving additional benefits, such as integrated dental, vision, hearing, and prescription drug coverage not typically included in traditional FFS Medicare. Moreover, the ability to add or remove benefits as needed makes Medicare Advantage plans more customizable and flexible to meet patients’ individual healthcare needs.

Medicare Advantage aligns closely with the conservative principles of personal liberty, choice, and letting the free market work. Beneficiaries can select the private plan that fits their specific health needs and budget. Many Oklahoma seniors prefer zero‑premium plans and can opt for personalized care networks. And yet, some congressional proposals threaten to destabilize the program by cutting funding and setting unrealistic rate reductions. That could strip away the choice, freedom, and flexibility seniors rely on. Our state’s leaders in Washington should help preserve Medicare Advantage’s benefits for Oklahomans by shielding the program from the kinds of funding cuts it has faced in recent years under the Biden Administration.

From a community perspective, I’ve spoken with seniors who have regained control over their health care thanks to the coverage and value they get through Medicare Advantage. They like being able to pick a plan that bundles the benefits they need, and they value the annual caps on out-of-pocket spending that protect them from catastrophic medical costs.

Our seniors deserve better health care, more affordable coverage, and a system that supports—not restricts—their choices. That’s why it’s so important for lawmakers in Washington to protect Medicare Advantage—not just for what it does today, but for the freedom, value, and stability it ensures tomorrow.

Congress needs to hear from voices around Oklahoma. Representative Bice and Senators Lankford and Mullin should lead on this issue and seek to preserve Medicare Advantage, protect seniors’ freedom, and enact positive reforms that promote greater efficiency—not more cuts that harm vulnerable patients and communities.