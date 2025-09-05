Open the doors to your inspiration!

The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa (Tulsa HBA) invites the community to step inside some of Tulsa’s most stunning home transformations during the 25th Annual Home Remodeling Showcase, September 13–14, 2025. Presented by the Remodelers Council of the Tulsa HBA, this premier event offers a behind-the-scenes look at the craftsmanship, creativity, and expertise of the area’s top remodeling professionals.

This year’s tour features eight Tulsa-area projects, ranging from sleek kitchen updates and whole-home makeovers to stunning outdoor living spaces—each designed to spark ideas for your own home. Proceeds from the Showcase will benefit John 3:16 Mission, supporting their work to serve Tulsa’s most vulnerable.

2025 Home Remodeling Showcase Homes:

The Buckingham Group – 3316 S. Birmingham Ave., Tulsa

Dana Build and Design, LLC – 5856 S. Irvington Ave., Tulsa

Day Homes LLC – 3189 E. 33rd St., Tulsa

Hammer Stars – 2625 E. 45th St., Tulsa

Innovative Outdoor Living – 11803 S. 70th E. Ave., Tulsa

Kitchen Concepts – 1102 W. 84th Pl. S., Tulsa

Mudd Family Properties – 6642 E. 60th Pl., Tulsa

Ridgeline Oklahoma – 2728 E. 56th Pl., Tulsa

Event Details:

Dates: Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14

Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–5 p.m.

Tickets: $10 per person, available at the door of any tour home (children under 12 free with paid adult). One ticket grants entry to all participating homes.

“Whether you’re dreaming of a new kitchen, planning a major renovation, or just looking for design inspiration, the Home Remodeling Showcase is the perfect opportunity to see what’s possible,” said Jeffrey Smith, CEO of the Tulsa HBA. “These projects highlight the incredible skill and creativity in Tulsa’s remodeling industry—and the best part is, your ticket helps support a great cause.”

For more information: Visit www.TulsaHBA.com or call 918-663-5820.