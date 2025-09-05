Winning: Tariffs, Border, and Safe Cities

President Donald J. Trump’s America First agenda is delivering historic results at an unprecedented pace. From shattering tariff revenue records to securing the border and revitalizing our nation’s capital, the Trump Administration is proving that bold leadership gets real results.



Given the Leftist leaning local media, here are a few of the latest victories for the American people you may have missed:

💰 Tariff revenues set another new record

President Trump continues to deliver on his promise to make America wealthy again through tariffs. In August, tariff revenues topped $31 billion — bringing the total to $158 billion this calendar year, or more than 2.5 times the revenue this time last year.

Even the left-wing Congressional Budget Office admits President Trump’s tariffs will reduce total deficits by $4 trillion over the next decade. The Washington Examiner: Trump tariffs will reduce deficits by $4 trillion over next decade, CBO says

💼 New data shows President Trump’s return-to-office order worked

President Trump’s order that federal workers return to the office five days a week is working, Axios reports, Trump’s return to office order worked, with federal employees now “twice as likely to work in-office as employees overall nationwide.” In fact, the percentage of federal employees working in-office increased nearly 30 points in the second quarter of the year — a major boost for local economies that rely on in-person foot traffic and for the overall cohesion of the federal workforce.

🔙 “Reverse flow” of migration to the U.S.

More would-be illegal immigrants are turning around rather than making the perilous journey to our southern border, while the number of unaccompanied migrant children attempting to enter the country — often at the hands of criminal smugglers — has dramatically declined. In fact, northward migration from Central American countries is down 97% this year, while unaccompanied migrant crossings are down 93% over last year.

After years of Democrat-induced open borders making the U.S. a magnet for dangerous, unchecked migration, it’s yet another sign that President Trump’s unprecedented border security effort is working.

🤝 D.C. Mayor partners with Trump Administration

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced she was eager for a continued partnership with the Trump Administration to Make D.C. Safe Again following the unprecedented success in cracking down on crime in the nation’s capital — establishing a model for other Democrat politicians in some of the nation’s most violent cities to follow. Tulsa Today covered that story Thursday.