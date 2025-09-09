Trans-Siberian Orchestra Returns

The multi-platinum rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) returns to Tulsa with their highly anticipated 2025 Winter Tour. This year, the rock powerhouse will bring their legendary holiday show, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More, to life with a special production, featuring a second set of hits and fan favorites, including a 25th-anniversary salute to Beethoven’s Last Night.

Kicking off on November 13, the tour will span 64 cities with 106 performances before concluding on December 30, continuing TSO’s tradition of delivering an unparalleled fusion of rock, classical, and theatrical spectacle — complete with pyros, lasers, and the powerful storytelling that has captured the hearts of generations.



103.3 The Eagle (KJSR) is proud to welcome TSO when they return to Tulsa for one spectacular show on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 7PM at BOK Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 12 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com.



The 2025 TSO tour promises a reimagined and expanded presentation of the beloved holiday show, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve”. A product of the imagination of TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill and based on TSO’s multi-platinum DVD TV special, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” follows the journey of a runaway child who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on December 24th. Following this powerful rock opera, the 2025 tour will also deliver a visually stunning second set packed with more of TSO’s greatest hits, fan-favorites, and unexpected delights to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Beethoven’s Last Night.



But that’s not all for this year! TSO is also happy to announce the return of a fan-favorite tradition: the TSO signing line! For the first time since 2019, every fan attending an evening performance will have the incredible opportunity to get one item signed by members of the group, completely free of charge.



Building on the monumental milestones celebrated in their last tour, TSO continues to redefine its success. With over 20 million concert tickets sold and a staggering more than $20 million donated to charity since their inception, TSO remains one of rock’s most generous bands, proudly upholding Paul O’Neill’s vision, by contributing at least $1 from every ticket sold to local charities.



