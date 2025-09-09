Tulsa County Opioid Settlement Funding

The Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announced Monday they have awarded more than $4.5 million in opioid settlement funds to local organizations working to prevent addiction, expand treatment and recovery options, and strengthen behavioral health supports across the community.

The organizations funded include:

• Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office – $300,000

• Tulsa County Alternative Courts – $600,000

• Tulsa County District Attorney – $315,000

• Tulsa County Juvenile Bureau – $354,000

• Phoenix Rising Alternative Program – $273,000

• Soberlife Recovery Inc. – $120,000

• BeHeard Movement – $50,000

• Mental Health Association Oklahoma – $450,000

• Freedom Ranch / Wings of Freedom – $300,000

• Crossover Health Services – $450,000

• JusticeLink with Housing Solutions – $600,000

• Eden Village of Tulsa – $140,000

• The Elevate Project – $160,000

• Tulsa Area United Way (211) – $100,000

• John 3:16 – $150,000

• University of Tulsa – $200,000

“These investments are critical to building a stronger safety net for Tulsa County families,” said BOCC Chair Commissioner Lonnie Sims. “Our goal is to save lives, reduce harm, and ensure resources reach the communities most impacted by the opioid crisis.”

To ensure settlement dollars are guided by data and evidence-based strategies, the BOCC will receive a presentation from the Healthy Minds Policy Initiative on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. during the BOCC Management Conference.

Commissioned in 2024, the Tulsa County Community Needs Assessment was completed in 2025 and provides a roadmap to address opioid-related crises and broader behavioral health challenges. The study highlights urgent priorities such as:

• Expanding access to medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), contingency management, and naloxone distribution.

• Scaling home- and community-based behavioral health services.

• Diverting individuals from the criminal legal system through crisis response and alternative courts.

• Improving care coordination for people leaving ERs or incarceration.

• Launching school-based prevention programs to reduce youth behavioral health crises.

“This assessment is a vital tool for Tulsa County to address gaps and save lives,” Robert Harmon, Tulsa County Opioid Abatement Fund Administrator. “By focusing on evidence-based strategies, we can create a safer, healthier community for all residents.”