Historic Federal Rural Health

Washington, D.C. – Monday, U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is now accepting applications from all states looking to take advantage of the Rural Health Transformation Program. This unprecedented investment is designed to empower rural states like Oklahoma to strengthen health care infrastructure and improve patient access to care. The program, authorized under the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on July 4th, 2025.

“Today, only 7 percent of Medicaid spending reaches rural hospitals. To fix this issue and get more support to rural states like Oklahoma, Senate Republicans passed the largest ever rural health care investment in President Trump’s ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill,’” said Senator Mullin. “This historic program allows Oklahoma to apply for critical funding to address state-specific health care needs. I proudly supported this bill to strengthen rural health care, and I’ll remain in the fight to Make Rural America Healthy Again.”

The $50 billion program funding will be allocated to approved states over five years, with $10 billion available each year beginning in federal fiscal year 2026. Half of the funding will be evenly distributed to all states with an approved application. The other half will be awarded to approved states based on individual state metrics and applications that reflect the greatest potential for and scale of impact on the health of rural communities.

The deadline for states to apply is November 5, 2025. There is only one opportunity to apply for funding and one application period for this program. CMS will announce awardees by December 31, 2025, and will partner with states over the program period to ensure strong oversight and successful implementation of initiatives with lasting impact.

The Trump Administration is driving nationwide change to envision new possibilities for rural health care and build a future where all Americans, regardless of where they live, receive the care they deserve.