ODOC Agent Interdiction Team

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is proudly announced Tuesday that Agent Chazdon “Chaz” Anderson, embedded with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics K9 Interdiction Unit, played a vital role in the team being named “National Team of the Year” by the National Criminal Enforcement Association. The honor was awarded at the NCEA Interdiction Conference held in South Carolina on Sept. 10, 2025.

Over the past 12 months, the OBN K9 Interdiction Unit has seized 6,839 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of heroin, 89 pounds of cocaine, 365 pounds of meth and 140 pounds of fentanyl. The unit has also made dozens of arrests, including two individuals on the International Terrorism Federal Watch List, and recovered two endangered children kidnapped from Kansas.

ODOC Agent Chaz Anderson

“This recognition is a testament to the power of collaboration,” ODOC Interim Director Justin Farris said. “Our partnership with OBN has helped stop dangerous drugs from reaching Oklahoma communities. We are proud of their work and the lives saved through this joint effort.”

OBN Director Donnie Anderson praised the unit’s dedication, noting their commitment to working nights, weekends and holidays to stop traffickers and other threats moving through the state. “This is a dedicated and humble group of men and women,” Anderson said. “They don’t seek the spotlight, but they are absolutely saving lives with every load they prevent from reaching our streets.”

ODOC maintains K9 officers across the state, working every day to intercept contraband, disrupt criminal activity and protect public safety to build a stronger Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics’s posted on Facebook:

OBN K9 INTERDICTION NAMED “NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR”

We want to congratulate our OBN K9 Interdiction Unit, named the “Team of the Year” at the National Criminal Enforcement Association (NCEA) Interdiction Conference in South Carolina on September 10, 2025. Just in the past 12 months, OBN K9 Interdiction has seized 6,839 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of heroin, 89 pounds of cocaine, 365 pounds of meth, and 140 pounds of fentanyl, made dozens of arrests, including two people on the International Terrorism Federal Watch List, and recovered two endangered children kidnapped from the state of Kansas. Additionally, it was announced that OBN and Oklahoma Highway Patrol would be co-hosting the 2026 NCEA Conference in Oklahoma City.