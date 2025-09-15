A Word on the 4th Estate (News Media)

Just what the world has been clamoring for, my uber-lengthy take on the state of the Fourth Estate!

I was in local broadcast journalism 35 years. Started reading newspapers earlier, before the age of 10 because I threw them – morning and afternoon for a decade. Those are my bonafides, but one opinion is no more important than any other.

Loren Cosby, retired (at the moment) and active in Tulsa.

Philosophy on Journalism

I always viewed my job in whatever role I played to be your eyes and ears at events you couldn’t attend. Or you didn’t know whether to attend… or needed to know how it could impact you.

You were working, raising a family. Living. Couldn’t go. Whether crime, catastrophe, government, business, community impact, all I needed to do was convey what were the reasonably objective facts as best I could, setting aside any personal opinions.

It was never to advocate or covertly persuade you. Or to “inflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted” as a matter of practice. The comfortable aren’t always intrinsically bad.

There are advocacy journalists and that’s fine as long as they’re transparent in their advocacy. That’s just not me. I was more an information middleman in my mind. Took that role very seriously. Not my role to change your world. I’m not that arrogant. Armed with reliable info, it’s your job – as you may choose.

Somewhere along the way, we lost our way. I’m talking about the national news media, not so much local. Local media’s main issue, in my view, is a struggle for survival. Fewer people are asked to do more with less as a rule these days. Bright young people can find easier and more profitable paths. Those devoted to quality often expend more of themselves than should be necessary. Many are hardworking and selfless with impeccable ethics. It can be a noble trade.

The point? No legit news organization, local or national, should be in the business of presenting as purveyors of truth when in the business of narrative driving, covert persuasion, cherry-picking pertinent detail (editing is different), omitting or delivering vital information without context. Not if you bill yourself as a credible news organization of record.

Every poll or study I’ve seen in the last decade shows the vast majority of Americans don’t have faith in the media – mainly national. And I don’t think they should.

Picking winners and losers instead of calling balls and strikes seems to be acceptable and not just on Fox and MSNBC. I have more respect for them than ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, PBS, NPR, New York Times, Washington Post, AP, Politico, Axios.

You know who FOX and MSNBC are – they’re not trying to fool anyone. Hit and miss with the others. There are some outlets committed to being fair and accurate. Just too few in my view. Opinion shows are valuable, just label them clearly. Don’t pass them off as news.

As we again head into an election season, I implore you to shop around for your news. Go to the source you typically trust/agree with and then one or two you don’t frequent. Look for the other side. Broadcast, print, digital. Enlightenment. Illumination. Make sure what you’re being told is truth or as close as we get to objective truth. Not necessarily what you want to hear.

I don’t care what you believe or who you vote for, just don’t take anything at face value because the anchor is a favorite companion or pretty, handsome or likeable. More than ever in my lifetime, buyers beware when it comes to news.

I lost several media friends back in 2015 and 2016 when they mistakenly believed I liked one candidate because of my criticism of our profession (btw, you should be able to like whoever and whatever you like and still be friends).

I’m actually more attracted to policy direction and ideas than personalities. The people we put into office are important, but ultimately just temporary employees. My mantra is what remains – you don’t lower your standards to meet what you believe are low standards.

Vote your beliefs. Engage in primaries. Attend meetings and question candidates. Vote your best interest. Just make sure you’re getting the best truth you can find. Try not to be tribal. We consistently reflect the narratives we consistently consume.

Consider starting the day reading the Bible or the Declaration of Independence or other works of faith and positive principles.

Try to be American. It doesn’t have to consume you; it can be a part-time job.