Sup. Walters Launches Tutoring Investment

Superintendent Ryan Walters announced a 3,000,000 dollar investment Thursday in high-impact tutoring programs across Oklahoma, designed to accelerate student learning and literacy in both urban and rural school districts. The initiative focuses on providing students with research-based, small-group tutoring aligned with the Science of Reading and the Oklahoma Academic Standards.

“The national decline is unlike anything we have seen. Literacy is the foundation for everything our students learn, the bottom line is: if you can’t read you can’t be successful,” said Superintendent Walters. “By investing in targeted tutoring, we are giving Oklahoma students the tools they need to succeed in school, in their careers, and in life. This is about results, accountability, and making sure every child has the opportunity to thrive.”

In Rural communities Supt. Walters is ensuring no student gets left behind, by launching the Rural Literacy Acceleration Initiative, one hundred districts will each receive $10,000 grants to enhance existing literacy programs. The funding will cover teacher stipends and instructional materials, with districts reimbursed based on implementation.

In Tulsa Public Schools (TPS), the state is awarding $1,000,000 to launch TPS READS, a program serving students in grades 1–8 with targeted literacy and math tutoring. “We’re grateful for this investment and committed to using these resources to accelerate learning, with a clear focus on student outcomes and academic momentum. This grant comes at a critical time and will support learners across Tulsa Public Schools,” said TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson.

The goal is to provide high-impact tutoring sessions to increase student reading confidence and proficiency, and involve educators, families, and the community in the mission for literacy success.

In Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS), we will be granting $1,000,000 to launch Project LIFT, a collaborative partnership focused on improving early literacy for students in grades 1-4. “We are grateful for the State Department’s investment,” said OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Jamie Polk. “By providing structured, data-driven support, Project LIFT helps ensure every child builds the skills and confidence needed to thrive in school and beyond.”

The program uses a high-dosage, research-based tutoring model to address significant literacy skill deficits.

By targeting students in critical early grades, Superintendent Walters aims to close literacy gaps and prepare students for long-term academic success, reaffirming his commitment to student-centered education reform that delivers measurable outcomes for Oklahoma families.