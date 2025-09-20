Jeff Starling Opposes “jungle primary”

Candidate for Oklahoma Attorney General, Jeff Starling, has come out in opposition to the Democrats’ push for a California-style “jungle primary.” With over 20 years of experience in law, energy, and business, Starling said, “A coalition of Democrats and special interest groups want to hijack Oklahoma’s election system by pushing a California-style ‘jungle primary.’ It’s wrong, it’s unfair, and it’s fundamentally un-Oklahoman.”

Jeff Starling speaking with constituents at the Oklahoma State Fair

“A jungle primary would erase party lines, advance only the top two vote-getters, and could shut out conservatives from having a real choice in the general election. If this system had been in place during our last governor’s race without an incumbent candidate, Oklahomans would have been forced to choose between two Democrats in the general election.

“Since only two candidates advance out of the primary, regardless of party affiliation, jungle primaries punish the party—typically Republicans—that offer the most candidates and options to voters, ultimately reducing voter choice and delivering weaker leaders who don’t truly reflect the will of the voters. That’s not the Oklahoma way.

“The courts in this country have consistently held that political parties have great leeway in determining their own rules and nominations. Liberals and special interests are determined to find a way to undermine conservatives and Oklahoma Republicans.

“Liberal states like California and Washington have embraced the jungle primary system, producing ineffective leadership that regularly makes national headlines for its dysfunction. “Oklahomans should reject this failed experiment. My message to the liberals and special interest groups behind it: don’t California our Oklahoma.”

For more about Jeff Starling, click here for his web site, click here for his Facebook Page, or click here for his X page.