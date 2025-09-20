Economy Is Back on Track

After falling to an 11-year low during the Biden Administration, new polling shows “Americans’ faith in the economy and direction of the nation is back on track and shooting higher” amid President Donald J. Trump’s relentless America First agenda. The Washington Examiner reports, “the latest McLaughlin & Associates national survey, the percentage of voters who believe the country is on the right track has jumped 10 points since Inauguration Day, to 44%, and those viewing it on the wrong track have dropped 16 points to 49%.”



In fact, the share of Americans who say gas prices are a “major problem” is down by 15% over last year; the same is true for housing costs (down 11%) and grocery prices (down 8%). Meanwhile, small business owners are feeling renewed optimism driven by a sharp rise in approval “across the political spectrum” for President Trump’s economic policies.



Here’s why:

An industrial renaissance is here: President Trump has secured nearly $9 trillion in U.S. investment — nearly nine times more than Biden attracted in his entire four-year term — as companies report a resurgence in competitiveness thanks to the landmark reforms of the One Big Beautiful Bill.



