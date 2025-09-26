Awesome Tulsa State Fair Underway

Young and old and all between can find fun at the Tulsa State Fair now underway.

Free concerts abound and offer a chance to win “meet and greet” with the preforming artists. Future Farmers and 4-H exhibits. Oklahoma vendors and local businesses present their wares. A majestic midway of rides will keep you heart racing. Livestock and Horse Shows, the 51st Oklahoma State Fiddling Championships, and a Miss Tulsa State Fair Pageant add to the excitement.

For those recently located in the area, come enjoy the fun. This is the Tulsa State Fair. Opening night we could not resist and the photos follow, but for full detail click here to reach the Tulsa State Fair website with general information, parking and entry details, concert schedules, competitions and more.

