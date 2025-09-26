Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College invites Tulsa’s singers to step into the spotlight as the 7th annual “Tulsa Sings!” vocal competition opens for submissions. This unique competition gives local vocalists the opportunity to perform on stage with a professional orchestra and receive mentorship from acclaimed New York City vocalist and concert performer Scott Coulter.

Open to current and former Tulsa-area residents of all ages, “Tulsa Sings!” celebrates the extraordinary talent of our community while helping vocalists refine their artistry. Finalists will receive one-on-one coaching from Coulter and perform alongside the Signature Symphony during “Tulsa Sings! America @250” on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

“’Tulsa Sings!’ gives local artists the chance to grow under the guidance of a world-class performer and showcase their voices with a full orchestra behind them,” said Scott Seaton, Signature Symphony Artistic Director. “We are always amazed by the talent in Tulsa, and this competition continues to shine a spotlight on the voices that make our community so special.”

The “Tulsa Sings!” Grand Prize Winner, chosen by a panel of judges, will return as a featured soloist in Signature Symphony’s beloved “Christmas in Tulsa” concert. The “Tulsa Sings!” Audience Favorite, selected by audience votes, will be invited back to perform during the orchestra’s annual Independence Day celebration concert on July 2, 2026.

Last year’s “Tulsa Sings!” winner, Andra Pantelimon, says the vocal competition holds a special place in her heart.

“As a Romanian newly living in the American heartland, this competition felt like a heartfelt ‘welcome home,’” said Pantelimon. “Working with Scott Coulter and Scott Seaton was inspiring. Coulter helped us shine vocally and craft our message, while Seaton’s steady hand guided me through the exhilarating experience of singing with a full orchestra. This competition revealed the strength of Tulsa’s arts community and made me proud to be part of it.”

Audition details:

Submission deadline is Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, at 10 p.m.

Contestants submit a video audition (no longer than 3 minutes) via YouTube link in the online entry form

Callback notifications sent by Thursday, Oct. 31, 2025

Callbacks are Nov. 17 & 18, 2025, at TCC’s Southeast Campus

Finalists announced on Dec. 12, 2025, during Signature Symphony’s “Christmas in Tulsa” concert

Final performance is April 25, 2026, “Tulsa Sings! America @250”

Eligibility requirements: Must be a current or former resident of the Tulsa area Open to all ages (entrants under 18 require parent/guardian approval) Vocal performances only; all genres welcome Must be available for callback and rehearsal dates Previous “Tulsa Sings!” winners are not eligible to compete again



For full details and entry form, visit www.signaturesymphony.org/tulsa-sings.

Tickets for “Tulsa Sings! America @250”and all Route 66 Playlist concerts are available now at www.signaturesymphony.org.