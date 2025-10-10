Warriors Honor Flight Returns to Tulsa

Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m., the quiet rhythm of Tulsa International Airport transformed into a patriotic symphony. Crowds of all ages — young, old, and elderly — gathered draped in red, white, and blue. Some waved small American flags. Others clutched handmade signs or proudly carried full-size flags on six-foot poles.

Then came the rumble — the Honor Guard on motorcycles, each one flying an American flag. Dressed in leather vests and bandanas, they parked at the arrival doors — an area normally off-limits — but tonight, they were not only permitted; they were expected.

Inside, airport greeters in bright red jackets guided visitors, media, and musicians toward the staging area. The air buzzed with anticipation. The reason? A Welcome Home celebration for 67 Oklahoma veterans returning from Washington, D.C., where they had spent the day visiting the memorials built to honor their service and sacrifice.

A Mission of Gratitude

The Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight is part of a nationwide network ensuring veterans can visit their memorials in Washington, D.C., at no cost. Every trip covers airfare, meals, transportation, and assistance from trained volunteer guardians — all funded through donations.

Priority is given to veterans with terminal illnesses because, for some, time is running short. The October 2025 flight, carried 67 Oklahoma heroes representing every branch of service. Yet it also carried a quiet ache: six veterans on the waiting list had passed away before their names were called — their chance to see their memorials lost to time.

A Father-and-Son Journey

For Army veteran Rick George, this flight was a dream fulfilled and a memory shared. Rick had submitted his name alongside a fellow veteran friend; when the call came, his friend didn’t make the list. But his son Ronnie — an Afghanistan veteran — joined him as his guardian.

“It was a trip I’ll never forget,” Rick said. “Getting to share it with my son made it even more special.”

In Washington, he searched the polished black granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial for his cousin’s name — and for a couple of high-school classmates.

“I was awestruck,” he reflected. “So many names. All of those who didn’t come home.”

Guardians of Gratitude

Another familiar face on the flight was Brian Temple, a 20-year Navy veteran who joined the journey as a guardian. Just two weeks before takeoff, Brian got the call to accompany a friend’s father-in-law, helping ensure he could make the trip.

“The whole day was great,” Brian said. “But the mail call on the airplane — that was something else.”

During mail call, veterans received letters written by family members, friends, and local students.

“Many had to take off their glasses and wipe their eyes,” he recalled. “You could feel what it meant to them.”

And the homecoming?

“That was something I’ll never forget,” Brian added. “The veterans were overwhelmed by the crowd. They never realized it would be so big, or that so many people cared.”

Healing Decades in the Making

For many, especially Vietnam veterans, this wasn’t just a trip — it was a long-overdue welcome home. The cheers, applause, and tears that filled the airport offered the kind of gratitude they never received when they first returned from war.

Among the most touching moments were the embraces. One woman wearing a veterans’ auxiliary cap moved through the crowd, hugging every veteran she could reach. Two others joined her, wrapping arms around wheelchairs and uniforms alike. It wasn’t organized — just spontaneous kindness. A mission of love in motion.

Through the Lens

Two of the veterans on this flight were friends from my church, which is why I wanted to be there. When airport personnel told me I couldn’t cross the fence line, I quickly explained I was there “on behalf of Tulsa Today.” I immediately messaged my friend who owns TulsaToday.com to confess. He laughed, gave me his blessing, and said, “Send me the pictures and a story.”

So I did.

Through my lens, I captured the faces of gratitude, disbelief, and joy — the look of men and women realizing, at last, that their nation remembers them.

A Flight Worth Every Dollar

Every Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight is provided free of charge to veterans, funded entirely by donors and volunteers who believe gratitude should never come too late. Each trip represents countless volunteer hours and thousands of dollars, but the return is measured in smiles, tears, and salutes.

The Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight flies to honor all of them — those who made the journey and those we couldn’t reach in time.

Let’s make sure no veteran is left waiting.

The next flight departs April 2026.

Donate or volunteer or for more information click here: www.OklahomaWarriors.org/donate

About the author: Julie Dermody is a force of nature from Rogers County. For many more of her excellent photographs of this event, click here: https://imagesbyjulie.smugmug.com/Events/2025-Events/Honor-Flight-10-7-2025