Nigerian Christians Suffering Genocide

‘These people are being martyred for the faith while we sit comfortably at home in America, unwilling to speak out against these atrocities’ says Dr. Alex McFarland.

Christians around the world may be watching in horror at the mass genocide of Christians in Nigeria, but they are not doing enough to stop the slaughter. Nigeria is home to more than 106 million Christians, and most believers face severe oppression and hostility on a daily basis. This year, Nigerian Christians are being martyred at a rate of more than one per hour. “If nothing is done in the next few years, Christianity will cease to exist in Nigeria,” said one expert. To the shame of the American church, even self-avowed atheist Bill Maher called out the “systematic killing” of Christians in Nigeria while too many U.S. churches remain silent.

“To our shame, we are ignoring the plight of our brothers and sisters. Nigeria is one of the most dangerous places in the world for Christians; experts report that more than 7,000 Christians have been mercilessly murdered in 2025 ,” said youth, culture and religion expert Dr. Alex McFarland .

“These people are dying for the faith while we sit comfortably at home in America, unwilling to speak out against these atrocities. Here in the U.S., Christians are more concerned about socially blending in to fit in socially and to not be inconvenienced than to speak out. To illustrate, a recent study from the Family Research Council (FRC) found that 43% of church attenders call themselves pro-life, a significant drop from the reported 63% just two years ago. Any sense of our biblical foundations is slipping further and further away.

“It’s time for both a serious revival or repentance in America for Christians and concerted outreach to the lost. We must implore our Father in Heaven to stir up in us the same faith in Christ that these fallen Christian heroes in Nigeria are displaying to be fit for the kingdom of heaven,” Dr. McFarland added.

Alex McFarland currently co-hosts “Exploring the Word” on the American Family Radio Network, airing daily on nearly 200 radio stations across the U.S. He is also the host of the “Alex McFarland Show,” which airs weekly on NRB TV and YouTube.

Oklahoma’s beloved former-Senator James Inhofe (the longest serving U.S. senator from OK) had a heart for Africa. He traveled frequently to the continent and championed U.S. policy supporting peace and prosperity for its people.

Sen. Inhofe was one of five Republican U.S. Senators addressed concerns to Secretary Blinken on Violence Against Christians in Nigeria in June of 2022. Of course Democrats ignored the crimes and mismanaged relations to the point that cooperation dissolved and more humans died.

At that time, U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-Florida), Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) Mike Braun (R-Indiana), James Inhofe (R-Oklahoma) and Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) urged the Biden Democrat Administrator to immediately redesignate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act.

The letter follows then “recent acts of violence targeting Nigerian Christians that have underscored the deteriorating state of religious freedom in the country.” Click here to read that letter. Thus, proving to many today that the killing is an organized deliberate genocide by followers of Islam who will no stop until someone somewhere gathers the courage, resources, and manpower to stop them.

As proof of organization, search Nigerian Christian Genocide online and see how the crimes are disputed by propaganda postings. Nevertheless, Christians are dying for their faith in massive numbers in Nigeria.