Gas Prices Hit Four-Year Low, OK Lowest

Americans are seeing some of the lowest prices at the gas pump in more than four years as President Donald J. Trump’s commitment to American energy production pays off. Even better, Oklahoma features the lowest prices in the entire nation. GasBuddy reports the nationwide average for gasoline has dropped to $2.98 per gallon — the lowest average intra-day price in four years.
The Top Trends feature of the AAA Fuel Prices website shows Oklahoma with an average price of $2.523 (10/19/2025). Tulsa Today checked major distributors today in midtown and photographed prices.
“Currently, 35 states have average gas prices below $2.99/gal, and GasBuddy even recorded the first $1.99 cash price at a station in Evans, Colorado, with stations in Oklahoma and Texas not far behind,” according to GasBuddy. “Barring any major disruptions, gas prices are likely to remain slightly below year-ago levels and could stay under $3 for much of the next few months.”
In Oklahoma, Gas Buddy reports prices are some of the lowest in the nation with Oklahoma City prices ranging from $2.13 per gallon to $2.19 and in Tulsa from $2.24 to $2.28. No explanation for the difference in price only 100 miles apart has been identified to date. This reporter reached out to QuikTrip Corporate Office for more information, but we have not yet received a response – when we do, this story will be updated.
The Top Trends feature of the AAA Fuel Prices website, shows Oklahoma currently has the lowest average gas prices in the nation:
President Trump understands that energy dominance is a key driver for growing our economy and lowering costs — making good on a promise he repeatedly made on the campaign trail after years of Biden-induced economic disaster. In fact, under Biden, average gas prices remained above $3 per gallon for nearly the entirety of his presidency.
A recent entry into the Tulsa retail gasoline distribution, Maverik shows the greatest range of quality and prices. Fair warning, E-85 is not recommended for most vehicles.
