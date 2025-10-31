Search Begins for Expo Square Leader

Mark Andrus notified the Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority (TCPFA) yesterday afternoon that he was retiring from his position as President/CEO of Expo Square and the Tulsa State Fair. Andrus has been involved with the facility since 1979, and became the Chief Operating Officer in 2008 and the Chief Executive Officer in 2009.

The email said, “Thank you so very much for allowing me to work here at the Expo. It is my request that I complete my current contract and retire effective January 1st, 2026. Of course, I will be available to assist in any way possible that board members might find helpful during any transition. Again, a sincere thank you.”

Now the search is on to fill the most demanding 24/7 high pressure position leading the most significant prosperity generator in Northeastern Oklahoma.

Tulsa State Fair 2025

This reporter has been requesting an interview with Andrus since September and he broke our two scheduled interviews at this office. Now we know why. Rumors have been flying since August. There are really no secrets in local government and some joke that there are only three forms of communication; telephone, twitter, and tell a politician.

In his final remarks following this year’s highly successful Tulsa State Fair, Andrus wrote, “The Tulsa State Fair has long been a celebration of heritage and community. Each year, we honor the traditions that built this event while continuing to enhance its impact on Tulsa County. From the families who return year after year to the businesses and partners who help us grow, the Fair remains a proud reflection of our shared history and commitment to excellence. It’s this enduring foundation that allows us to continue serving future generations.”

Mark Andrus

Last Wednesday, filling in for Andrus, Amanda Blair (age 43), Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Expo Square interviewed with this reporter.

“I’m incredibly proud to continue building upon the strong legacy of Expo Square as one of Tulsa County’s greatest economic engines. Each event we host represents the collective effort of an exceptional team — individuals who construct small city after small city with unmatched dedication and precision. Their commitment to safety, detail, and excellence ensures our guests have outstanding experiences year after year. Our people are the foundation of our success, and together we are writing the next chapter in Expo Square’s legacy of growth and impact,” Blair said as we focused on the recent success of the Fair.

Amanda Blair, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Expo Square

The Tulsa State Fair is the City’s largest family event, providing educational experiences and entertainment during an 11-day span. Annually held on the fourth Thursday after Labor Day, this event is based upon heritage, family values, and quality entertainment for all ages. It was first organized in 1903 as the “Tulsa County Free Fair” which developed into the Tulsa State Fair of today. It continues to stand out as one of the premier fairs in the country

Blair is a proud Tulsa native with deep roots in Oklahoma. She earned both her Bachelor of Arts in communication and her Master’s in public administration from the University of Oklahoma.

As Chief Operating Officer, Blair has more than 20 years of experience in the Event and Fair Industry. She is known for her collaborative leadership style, balancing creativity with professionalism. Blair is a Certified Fair Executive and a graduate of the IAFE Institute of Fair Management. She has served as Chair of the IAFE Young Professionals Initiative and currently represents Zone 6 as a Director and IAFE Board Member.

Beyond her professional role, Blair has held leadership positions with organizations such as Leadership Tulsa, Tulsa Tough, and the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma. Outside of work, Amanda enjoys time with family, being outdoors, and caring for her corgis.

Blair said, “Mark Andrus really has built a phenomenal team through his leadership and in developing a legacy that we’ll carry on in the future. We’ve had lots of transitions since he came on board. We went from over 100 full-time employees to today we only have around 40 full-time employees. And, of course, you know, we do supplement with part-time employees as well as seasonal employees depending on the event volume.”

Question: What fundamental differences or changes have you seen in the audience, vendors or the general operation of the fair.

“I feel a lot has changed in the 20 years that I’ve been here, but the audiences are pretty consistent. We program and engage for everyone. And that’s always been our kind of motto and underlying foundation is the fair is inclusive. We want people to come together to have a great time and build memories. The things that have changed is technology, social media, and immediacy of information, access and instant gratification. We’ve had to adapt, learn, and trust and engage our team to make sure that they’ve got the right tools and resources to give feedback quickly and meet our patrons and client expectations.

“In the overall operation of Expo Square, the State Fair continues to be the most prominent event. The magnificent Arabian Horse Show and other kinds of horse shows are what we call interim shows.

“The Tulsa State Fair is the only event that we self-produce and things visitors experience are created and built throughout the year. All the other events are built by those that rent the space. We like to say we rent more space than NASA because they’re renting our buildings and then they’re producing their events and they have their own show teams and production staff. So really the State Far for us, it’s not only our biggest revenue generator, but it’s something that we collectively do as a team.”

Ariel Midway View of Tulsa State Fair 2025

Question: Do you see the State Fair as something that can maintain over a million in attendance?

“Absolutely. That is one of the topics that we have talked about just this week is really focusing on building that quality event where memories are made. That’s where we started over 100 years ago, and we want to make sure that we continue investing in programming for that to continue in the future.

“One example of innovation was a selfie spot tour this year with different locations identified and a selfie passport map for the site. We try to stick with our traditions, but at the same time make sure that we’re keeping up with the times,” Blair added.

Question: How does the process of new ideas percolate through management and into reality?

“It’s a great question. Every year we have different brainstorming sessions and after-action meetings. We have a team of about 10 people that meet on a regular basis. They talk about what worked last year or the previous years and what didn’t work and throughout each event I’m constantly taking notes of different ideas on how we can improve. Most of the people that have worked here love this place and they’re passionate about making sure we offer high quality events in our community. We are Tulsa’s Disneyland for many families that can’t afford to travel.

“With one fair ticket, you can come and see so much in the day. It’s free entertainment. We offer all-day music and a range of stage acts, including magicians, hypnotists, jugglers, and livestock. We even had sea lions this year, so for that one single gate admission, you can have so much more than any other opportunity in town,” Blair added.

Kids enjoy the roller-coaster, Tulsa State Fair 2025

This writer also spoke with Mike Spradling, TCPFA Board Member Thursday early afternoon and the official announcement of Mark Andrus’ retirement had not yet been made public.

Spradling said, “I certainly know what’s going on and I’ve got my own opinion, but not to make it public right now until Mark makes it public.

“I’m the agriculture guy on the TCFPA Board. And so, like I say, we’re working all the time to make people aware of what we have here. The agricultural part of the State Fair is the diamond in our Expo crown. I’m proud that I get the opportunity to represent not only agriculture, but the things that are of interest to the people, not only in the community, but the state as well, and a lot of other states. We are one of the best venues in the nation for horse, cattle, other livestock shows and competitions.

“I’ve served on a lot of search committees: Oklahoma State University for our Dean of Agriculture, [the] American Pecan Council, and the Oklahoma Farm Bureau. But I’ve always thought that you never know what you’ve got until you really look and see what’s available. Then if you pick the one internally, you know you’ve got the best. And you never know you’ve got the best until you look and see what’s available. So that would probably be my comment to you.

“I’m just one small piece of a big puzzle. But I will say, though, I think I will give a lot of credit for what is good happening at Expo Square is a result of the leadership. That starts with Mark Anderson. [As a leader] it’s important how he does his succession planning and he’s done very well. I’m satisfied with the people he has working under him and it takes all of them,” Spradling added.

Tulsa State Fair’s Golden Driller

Tulsa County Commissioner Lonnie Sims graciously returned this reporter’s call for comment today.

Asked about the process of selection, Commissioner Sims said, “It hasn’t been discussed yet, but I assume we’re going to do a search. There’s a strong candidate in Amanda Blair currently and I think she’s kind of been groomed for the position but I think we’ll probably visit how we did that in the past. It’ll get posted up like it’s supposed to legally and then we’ll see who applies and go from there.”

Question: I’ve heard County Commissioner Stan Salee has an interest in the job?

“There will be internal candidates that are interested in the position, as well as external. But I think they all really need to think about it, because it’s a 24/7 gig.

“People don’t realize how many events we have coming through there throughout the year and the kind of money that it generates. The community’s invested a lot out there through the vision projects and things, too. I think we have one of the nicest fairgrounds in the country, facility-wise, and that’s why we’re so attractive to these different national groups throughout the year,” Commissioner Sims added.

Tulsa County Commissioner and current Chairman of TCPFA Stan Sallee did not return a request for comment by phone or text for this story prior to publication, but in his final remarks on the recently completed Fair wrote, “The Tulsa State Fair is one of our greatest traditions where families, friends, and visitors come together to celebrate all that makes Tulsa County special. Each year, I’m proud to see the dedication of our fair staff, vendors, and volunteers who make it possible. Thank you to everyone who came out to enjoy the fair and help continue this legacy of fun.”

The Tulsa State Fair has hosted over a million people each year for the past five years. It begins again October 1, 2026, for another eleven days of awesome.