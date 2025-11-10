Area Housing Starts Steady Growth

The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa reports a continued strong pace of residential construction across the Tulsa metro area. Through September 2025, the region recorded 2,578 housing starts, marking an 8.3% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The September total of 273 new housing starts reflects consistent momentum as builders meet ongoing housing demand throughout the area.

“Despite market fluctuations, Tulsa’s housing industry remains stable and productive,” said Jeffrey Smith, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa. “Builders continue to respond to population growth, job creation, and buyer demand across the metro.”

Regional Highlights

• Broken Arrow led all municipalities with 497 housing units so far in 2025, followed by Bixby (404) and Owasso (133).

• Tulsa County remains the most active area overall, accounting for 246 starts year-to-date, while Wagoner County (265) and Rogers County (169) also showed strong contributions.

• Smaller communities such as Coweta (192) and Jenks (94) continue to post steady growth.

These figures show that new home construction is active across the region, not limited to one community, signaling strong demand throughout both the city and its surrounding suburbs.

Monthly Trends

2025 began with an exceptionally strong first quarter. January rose 57% over the previous year, and March climbed 18%. The year-to-date total through September (2,578) has already surpassed 2024’s pace, positioning Tulsa Builders for another solid finish to the year.

“Builders in the Tulsa metro area continue to deliver high-quality homes that meet the needs of families, professionals, and first-time buyers alike,” Smith added. “The consistency of these numbers shows confidence in the market and in our local workforce.”

For a detailed breakdown of Tulsa-area housing starts by city, visit TulsaHBA.com/HousingStarts.

About the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa

Founded in 1942, the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa is a professional trade organization representing over 1,100 members in the residential construction industry throughout Tulsa and the surrounding communities. One-third of its members are home builders and remodelers, with the remainder representing related fields such as design, finance, and building products and services.

With a mission of empowering the success of our members as the professional resource for housing in our community, the Association advocates for quality construction, provides workforce development opportunities, and connects consumers with qualified industry professionals.

The Tulsa HBA is also known for marquee events like the Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes and the Tulsa Home & Garden Show, both of which highlight innovation and excellence in homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.TulsaHBA.com or follow @TulsaHBA on social media.