Tulsa Charter School Silences Parents

Moms for Liberty – Tulsa County is asserting “a serious governance failure” at Tulsa Classical Academy (TCA) as the administration eliminated public comment from its school board meetings. This is a significant departure from the standard practice of publicly funded schools allowing citizen input. As an independent charter district, TCA operates without the standard oversight, electoral accountability or established grievance pathways found in most public school districts. Legislators say this makes openness even more essential – not optional and many are speaking out on the troubling change of procedure.

Tulsa Classical Academy

“Any organization that accepts taxpayer money is accountable to the people. I will do everything in my power to ensure our tax dollars are spent correctly, with transparency at every turn,” said Oklahoma Rep. Chris Banning, Assistant Majority Whip & Chairman, House Business Committee.

Representative Gabe Woolley, (R-Dist. 98) said, “Our government, at every level and in every form, exists to serve the people. Taxpayers who fund our schools, instructors, and public services have the fundamental right to be represented in the systems their tax dollars support. There is no justification for any government body or elected group to restrict public comment, limit questions, or block access from the people of Oklahoma.

“Parents are the primary authority and the most vital stakeholders in their children’s education. Their involvement is essential, and it must be respected and protected. Parents must have a voice at every level of the education system to ensure this God-given authority is never overshadowed or overtaken by government institutions. Education and government should operate as a collaboration among parents, taxpayers, educators, teachers, school boards, and staff – not as a hierarchy that sidelines families,” Woolly added.

Dr. John Cox, Candidate for Oklahoma’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction said, “Parents are not obstacles; they’re partners. Transparency and trust are the key to strong schools.”

Senators Dana Prieto (R-Dist. 34) and Brian Guthrie (R-Dist, 25) have moved forward bills in the Oklahoma Legislature to require public comment at meetings that are subject to the state’s “Open Meetings Act” which include public school board meetings. Bipartisan support among elected officials appears to be growing as dozens more have voiced agreement.

Public comment at school board meetings is not a courtesy, but a constitutional expectation and a safeguard for families subject to the force of institutions.

Moms For Liberty – Oklahoma advocates for parental rights, educational transparency, and academically strong, accountable public schools. They support legislation and community efforts to restore transparency, uphold parental authority, and ensure no Oklahoma school district silences the families it serves.

Nationally, Moms for Liberty is dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating, and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.