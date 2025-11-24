Open Doors to OK Construction Careers

On December 2, 2025, the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa and HBA Charitable Foundation will host a construction career fair called Build My Future: Rogers County at the Claremore Expo Center. This event will host more than 250 high school students from 9:30 AM–1:30 PM.

The Home Builders Association has identified the #1 issue in the construction industry as the lack of a quality workforce to complete jobs on time and on budget. We are taking part in an annual event to encourage the next generation to continue their education through construction programs and eventually enter our industry as more qualified employees.

At this event, students will learn about education programs and employment opportunities in the construction industry across Rogers County. They will participate in hands-on learning labs, equipment demonstrations, and educational displays led by industry professionals.

The construction industry is as diverse as the structures it builds. Construction careers range from craft-level professionals and technical experts to project management positions and architects and engineers. A wide variety of skill sets are needed:

• physical and manual dexterity

• mathematics skills

• problem-solving skills

• computer skills

• and more

At Rogers County Build My Future, students will discover a career that spurs their passion and directs their path to the education and training that ensures employment success. Rogers County Build My Future was inspired by the Build My Future Construction Career Day & Industry Showcases produced in Springfield, Missouri, by the Ozark Region Workforce Development Board and the Build My Future Collaborative.

For more information, click the link here https://www.buildmyfutureok.com/.

ABOUT THE TULSA HBA: The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa is a not-for-profit professional trade organization advocating for the residential housing and remodeling industry in and around Tulsa. Serving nearly 1,000 members, the HBA provides education, resources, and a strong network while also giving back to the community through service projects and charitable initiatives. Members meet high standards of professionalism, including customer and professional references, insurance certification, and a strict code of ethics. Learn more at www.TulsaHBA.com.