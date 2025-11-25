OK Adult & Child Feeding Program

The Oklahoma Department of Education with child and adult care institutions across the state are announcing their participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), which provides meals to hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans each year.

During the last program year – October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025 – over 900,000 children and adults were served in Oklahoma through CACFP.

During that time frame, approximately 5.6 million breakfasts, 6.2 million lunches, 7.5 million snacks, and 4.6 million suppers were served through this program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and coordinated in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE). Click here to see the list of providers.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

