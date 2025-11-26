Seditious Democrat Deportation Demand

Opinion: The video leaves no doubt. Significant Democrat leadership in the U.S. Congress called for sworn service members throughout the military to question orders, disrupt operations, and betray the chain of command and the American People. At minimum, these Seditious Six Elected Spawn of Satan should be deported and bared from reentry to the United States of America. They are, by this act, demonstrably incapable of honorable citizenship.

Today, Russia has invaded, China is rattling it’s sabers, and Iran still wants to nuke the world, but these reach-around sycophants of the Soros Clan are intent on destroying the most ethical, impactful, and capable military force for peace in the history of the world. These are not statesmen or stateswomen, if your prefer, but tools of destruction twisted by derangement. The video in question follows.

As these morally miniature Members of Congress detail, they have served in military and intelligence positions and know full-well the dangers of disruption in the chain of command. It gets people killed and nations destroyed. Further, these clowns do not provide one example of an unlawful act or direction.

Senators Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ), along with Democrat Reps. Maggie Goodlander (NH), Jason Crow (CO), Chris Deluzio (PA), and Chrissy Houlahan (PA) repeatedly stated, “You can refuse illegal orders,” or “You must refuse illegal orders,” in the now viral video.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, in an X Post early Tuesday morning wrote:

In the military, vague rhetoric and ambiguity undermines trust, creates hesitation in the chain of command, and erodes cohesion.

The military already has clear procedures for handling unlawful orders. It does not need political actors injecting doubt into an already clear chain of command.

As veterans of various sorts, the Seditious Six knew exactly what they were doing — sowing doubt through a politically-motivated influence operation. The @DeptofWar won’t fall for it or stand for it.

There has been no unlawful order, nor is one reasonably expected, and this administration is NOT “pitting the uniformed military against American Citizens.”

President Donald J. Trump has closed the auto-pen’s open borders, removed criminal invaders, protected women’s sports and private spaces, stopped the war on energy, ended child mutilation in the name of gender transition, and is working to counter harmful foreign tariffs and trade barriers until all trade is fair and free worldwide. He has also helped negotiate eight peace treaties, including in the historically intractable Middle-East and is working on a resolution for the Russo-Ukrainian War.

A brother-by-another-mother currently registered Democrat declared after the video above that he was going to register Republican. For him, it was the last straw. He believes in many of the traditional Democrat Party positions, but after years of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) absent critical thinking, the lack of any policies helpful to citizens, and now the attack on military order – he is done.

Democrats were the party of Southern Rebellion that began the American Civil War. Southern People fought for States Rights, but their leadership fought for the moral corruption of slavery. Today, Democrat leadership fights to again enslave by welfare dependence. They have become the party of government corruption and fascist patronage. They are the evil they warn about – the most obvious “projection” of evil in history.

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, left, and her husband, retired Navy combat veteran, NASA astronaut, and now Senator Mark Kelly, at a news conference in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 2018. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images/The Intercept

I was hosting a call-in radio talk show on Tulsa’s KRMG when former-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and 18 others were shot by an insane assailant January 8, 2011. A local Democrat called blaming the attack on Sarah Palin in a shameless political move while Giffords was still in emergency surgery. I challenged the partisan (identified on-air as a party operative) at the time. The same slanderous attack line was repeated nationally for weeks, thus strongly suggesting it was planned well in advance. Apparently, Sen. Kelly has yet to grow the personal integrity, wisdom, or discernment to avoid using evil to promote political gain.

Department of War Response

“The Department of War has received serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.). In accordance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, 10 U.S.C. § 688, and other applicable regulations, a thorough review of these allegations has been initiated to determine further actions, which may include recall to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures. This matter will be handled in compliance with military law, ensuring due process and impartiality. Further official comments will be limited, to preserve the integrity of the proceedings,” the Pentagon said.

“The Department of War reminds all individuals that military retirees remain subject to the UCMJ for applicable offenses, and federal laws such as 18 U.S.C. § 2387 prohibit actions intended to interfere with the loyalty, morale, or good order and discipline of the armed forces. Any violations will be addressed through appropriate legal channels,” the Pentagon said.

“All service members are reminded that they have a legal obligation under the UCMJ to obey lawful orders and that orders are presumed to be lawful. A service member’s personal philosophy does not justify or excuse the disobedience of an otherwise lawful order,” the Pentagon added.

Without consequences, behavior will not be corrected. Correction must be swift, public, and severe.

About the author: David Arnett’s beginning in print journalism was not planned in 1985 but covered by Rebecca Martin writing for the Columbia Journalism Review in 1987. After 11 years in print, he established TulsaToday online in 1996 and Straight Up on Substack in 2022 providing email subscriptions to the latest in-depth original news and opinion.

Thank you for reading. Your comments (especially those that disagree) are welcome below and/or by email to: editor@tulsatoday.com.

If you think the content too confrontational… go tell that to the slack-jawed leftists who keep lying about and demonizing MAGA. In other words, the author is not as kind as Charlie Kirk.