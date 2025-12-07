Stovall: Across the Aisle

Given the current state of the world, I’m always excited when I find a good news story that features individuals who are usually in opposition to one another finding consensus.

Recently, my colleague, Dr. Kevin Schneider, the Executive Director of the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship at Oral Roberts University, informed me that he would be taking a vacation in the coming week. When I asked about his plans, he told me that his son Kai was taking the family on a trip to three different national parks. It raised a lot of questions in my mind, so I asked Kevin to explain.

In his final term in office, President Obama signed an executive order establishing the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, which provides free admission, parking, and other benefits to any fourth-grade student and their family to visit any of our national parks. https://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm

President Obama’s executive order expired during President Trump’s first term, but Mr. Trump believed the program was such a good idea that he signed a bill to make it permanent. Mr. Obama and Mr. Trump obviously disagree on many issues. Still, when it came to supporting experiences for fourth-grade students, their families, and promoting our national parks, they found consensus.

Our national park system is one of the greatest examples of wisdom and foresight in world history. At a time when open land was abundant, our leaders came together and set aside these national treasures for future generations to enjoy.

If you know any fourth graders or young people who will be in the fourth grade in the next few years, consider suggesting this program. It may benefit them and their families.

Additionally, the next time you encounter a political argument about issues or policy, you may want to make sure everyone is aware of Every Kid Outdoors. I’m a big believer in catching people doing things right and finding things we can all agree on. Whether or not you have a fourth grader in your life, you, too, will want to visit our national parks. You will be inspired and filled with gratitude. As you go through your day today, set the arguments aside and find areas of mutual agreement.

Today is the day!

About the author: Jim Stovall is the president of the Emmy-award winning Tulsa based Narrative Television Network as well as a published author of more than 50 books—eight of which have been turned into movies. He is also a highly sought-after platform speaker. He may be reached by email at Jim@JimStovall.com.