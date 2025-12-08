Hippocratic Hypocrisy

In today’s chaotic medical landscape, where ideology increasingly trumps ethics, I feel compelled to speak out — not as a politician, not as an activist, but as a licensed EMS provider and veteran of the fire service. This isn’t just another online rant or hot take; this is a firsthand account from someone who has been on the front lines, treating patients in real emergencies and watching the system from the inside. What I’ve witnessed, especially when it comes to how children are being treated under the guise of “gender-affirming care,” is deeply disturbing — and it is time someone said it plainly.

“I will give no deadly medicine to anyone if asked, nor suggest any such counsel.” – Hippocratic Oath

I am a first responder: a veteran of the fire service turned EMS. I work in the Midwest as an active-duty responder in the medical field. I hold a state license, and some of my responsibilities include patient treatment and transport. As part of my state licensure (and hopefully national licensure soon), I am legally allowed to administer seven types of medications, including aspirin, Narcan, and EpiPens. My graduating class had to swear by the Hippocratic Oath when we took our state exam. At its core, the Hippocratic Oath is “adopted as a guide to conduct by the medical profession throughout the ages and still used in the graduation ceremonies of many medical schools.”

How disheartening it is that there are people who spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on a fancy education and medical school, only to emerge and mutilate children. Jack Turban is one such charlatan, known for bragging about how he performs “life-saving” gender surgeries and prescribes medications for minors — MINORS! When he brags about treating “trans kids,” he is actively indulging in the pain and suffering of innocent children. He has clearly taken the Hippocratic Oath, as required by the profession. His medical license should be revoked for all the harm he has caused.

As an EMS provider, we are held to especially strict standards when treating children at the scene of an emergency. If a parent is present, we are mandated to communicate with both them and the sick child to ensure proper care. We can even transport the child in the back of an ambulance with their parent(s) in certain situations. Firefighters (although not required to take the Hippocratic Oath) and EMS providers are often more focused on providing comfort and care to sick kids than the butchers who perform irreversible procedures, all in the name of the kiddie cutter cult.

I have personally been on at least one call involving a so-called “trans child.” By state law, I am a mandated reporter: this means I have 48 hours to report a case of abuse. In that case, I made an anonymous report. It was disheartening to see two minors who clearly needed help; they were being victimized by their parents.

It is beyond disturbing that people can graduate from medical school, then turn around and prescribe minors life-altering drugs. What’s even more troubling is that EMS providers, who receive far less formal education, seem to have more common sense than those we are supposed to trust the most. Parents should NOT trust scammers who provide “gender-affirming care” to minors. In fact, it should be discontinued entirely. These children do not need to be diagnosed and treated with unnecessary drugs and surgery. They are the real victims here, and our system is failing an entire generation of girls and boys.

