Donate Venison: Get Bonus Season

Oklahoma’s 2025 holiday antlerless deer gun season will open Dec. 18 and run through Dec. 31 across most of the state. Hunters are urged to get outdoors during the last two weeks of the year and harvest one or two antlerless white-tailed deer — if not for themselves then for the thousands of hungry people in need through the Hunters Against Hunger (HAH) program.

Deer taken during the holiday antlerless season are considered bonus deer, which are in addition to a hunter’s aggregate deer limit from the other regular deer seasons. Hunters holding the appropriate base hunting license and a deer gun season license (unless exempt) may participate in the holiday antlerless season, even if they have already harvested their combined season limit of deer.

Deer hunters are urged to get more time afield during holiday antlerless deer gun season and consider donating their harvest to ODWC’s Hunters Against Hunger program. (Barry Bolton/Courtesy))

The holiday antlerless season is a perfect way to help fellow Oklahomans struggling with food insecurity. Each year, thousands benefit from the generosity of the state’s deer hunters through HAH. In 2024, hunters donated almost 45,000 pounds of venison, said Executive Assistant Tammy St. Yves, administrator of HAH for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Hunters wishing to donate simply need to ensure their legally harvested deer has been reported via the Wildlife Department’s E-Check system at GoOutdoorsOklahoma.com. Then, hunters take their carcass-tagged deer to a nearby participating meat processor. To help with processing costs, each hunter is asked to contribute an optional, tax-deductible $10 to assist with the processing cost.

Processors are paid a nominal amount to produce ground venison from HAH donations, which is then distributed to the needy through a network of qualified, charitable organizations and food pantries. Participation by meat processors and hunters is critical in providing this protein source for Oklahoma’s hungry.

An important HAH donor is the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation, supporter of Wildlife Department conservation activities. To learn more about the foundation, go online to okwcf.org. ODWC also extends special thanks to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma for their participation.

A list of participating HAH processors is online at https://www.wildlifedepartment.com/hunting/processors/hah. Any meat processor wanting to join HAH, or anyone wishing to become a sponsor or make a monetary donation, may call the Wildlife Department at (405) 522-6279.

Another way hunters can help their communities is to offer venison through ODWC’s Deer Share Program, which helps hunters coordinate a transfer of their harvest to someone wanting to receive fresh venison. We urge hunters to sign up before their hunt to secure a commitment from someone to accept the harvest. Then, upon a successful hunt, the hunter can quickly transfer the fresh harvest to the interested party, who can then quickly process the deer themselves or take it to a local processor.

Adequate antlerless deer harvest is important for overall deer herd health. Biologists’ goal for antlerless harvest is between 40 percent and 45 percent over all deer seasons. Last year, hunters reported an outstanding antlerless deer harvest of 44 percent, in keeping with ODWC’s “Hunters in the Know … Take a Doe!” public awareness campaign.

A greater antlerless deer harvest yields several benefits, most notably a more even buck-to-doe ratio. Healthier deer, better hunting, and better antler development all begin with a more even buck-to-doe ratio.

All hunters are required to wear hunter orange, both a head covering and an outer garment above the waistline, totaling at least 400 square inches of hunter orange — even in a blind or on private land — during the holiday antlerless deer gun season in all open zones. For complete regulations, check out the Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing Regulations online at wildlifedepartment.com, in the free Go Outdoors Oklahoma mobile app, or in print at license dealers statewide.