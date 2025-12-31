Rep. Josh Brecheen’s 2025 Highlights

Congressman Brecheen’s third year in Washington generated the following top highlights.

Top Bills Introduced

Healthy SNAP Act of 2025 — this legislation would exclude certain junk foods from being purchased with SNAP benefits.

USA First Act — this legislation would transfer any unobligated funds previously appropriated to USAID to the Disaster Relief Fund under FEMA.

DRIVE Act — this legislation would prohibit the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) from mandating speed limiters on vehicles with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) above 26,000 pounds.

Energy Freedom Act — this legislation would repeal the more than 20 green energy tax subsidies created or expanded by the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Further, his office reports:

Top Oversight Activity

Congressman Brecheen led 134 Republican Members of Congress in a public commitment to monitoring the treatment of religious and ethnic minorities in Syria, ensuring that the sanction repeal conditions found in the NDAA are upheld. Fox News wrote an exclusive on the statement. A copy of the full statement is available here.

Congressman Brecheen led a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi requesting a criminal investigation into the activities of Biden Administration Special Counsel, Jack Smith, and his grave violation of the Fourth Amendment during Operation Arctic Frost. The Blaze wrote an exclusive on the letter. A copy of the full letter is available here.

By the Numbers